Over 1,300 self-service Chromebooks available to Fife College students

Fife College has introduced almost 500 additional Chromebooks for students to use for research and study.

The college has worked with LapSafe®, a leading manufacturer of smart locker solutions, to install self-service bays in all five campuses throughout Fife, ensuring students have access to a Chromebook to aid their studies.

The introduction of the additional Chromebooks in the last year has taken the total number of self-service devices available to over 1,300, making Fife College LapSafe’s largest college self-service site.

As well as self-service cabinets located throughout all campuses and across college buildings, additional Chromebooks can also be accessed from college libraries on a seven-day loan basis for students to take home and can be checked out as many times as needed throughout the academic year.

Free access to digital devices is one of a range of supportive measures that the college is currently highlighting to help students during the cost-of-living crisis.

Other measures being highlighted include the college’s free Breakfast Club, which ensures all students have the opportunity to get a nutritious meal to start their college day, free bus travel, for those under 22, and free gym sessions at the Kirkcaldy campus.

The college has also designated libraries as ‘warm spaces’ to offer somewhere warm for students to study, helping avoid having to use too much of their own gas and electricity.

Kris Getchell, Chief Information Officer at Fife College, said:

“Fife College is committed to providing our students with the digital equipment they need to help them succeed in their studies.

“The rollout of the self-service LapSafe® units throughout our campuses, which offer free and easy access to Chromebooks, has been a key project in helping us deliver on this commitment in the last few years.

“The units have been very well received by students and we are seeing a constant, steady increase in their use across all campuses.”

“We will continue to expand and explore similar initiatives, ensuring no student is left behind when it comes to access to digital resources.”

Michael Kilby, Locker Solutions Specialist at LapSafe®, said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the team at Fife, from pre-sales, installation and post-sales engagements, they really have the students’ experience at the centre of everything they do and we look forward to working with Fife College for many more years to come.”

The Lapsafe self-service devices are part of a range of digital equipment that is available to all Fife College students.

This also includes free 30 GB SIM cards, available in all college libraries, that can also be used out with campuses. Available through the helpdesk, the college’s dedicated digital team are also on hand to help solve any WiFi issues.

For more information on the range of supportive measures available to Fife College students to support their studies and help during the cost-of-living crisis, visit www.fife.ac.uk/help-with-the-cost-of-living/

