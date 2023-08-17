Oxford Business College named Growing Business Award Finalists

Oxford Business College has been named a finalist of the prestigious Growing Business Awards in the Growing Business of the Year: Mid-sized Company (turnover £25-£45M) category.

The 26th annual Growing Business Awards are the most credible and highly valued recognition of businesses transformed by exceptional growth. This year’s awards celebrate fast-growing SMEs’ strength, vision and resilience.

Being a finalist in the Growing Business of the Year category adds to the college’s impressive accolades and notable recognitions, including driving innovation, creating wealth, and creating new jobs.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:

“I am immensely proud that Oxford Business College is a finalist of the Growing Business Awards. For years, we have been relentless in our efforts to innovate, grow and create an impact on our economy and local community. It fills me with great pride to see our collective impact recognised.”

The full list of finalists can be found here. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, 29th November, at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London.

Published in