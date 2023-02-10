Oxford International Education Group selected for British Council’s prestigious TESOL development programme

For the third year running, Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has been selected as a partner for British Council’s prestigious Partnered Remote Language Improvement Project (PRELIM) project. The programme provides critical resources for teachers in classrooms in over 40 countries around the world.

Building on past success in Pakistan and Laos, this year OIEG has been paired with an education provider in Cameroon to develop cutting-edge educational tools.

The project aims to enhance the global approach to Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).

London, 10th February 2023: Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has been chosen to participate in the British Council’s and English UK’s Partnered Remote Language Improvement Project (PRELIM), for the third year running.

Launched in 2021, the PRELIM Project strives to improve student’s education around the world. The project is funded by the British Council and offers support for the development of teachers using English in over 40 countries.

Aimed at collaboratively developing learning resources for students and educators around the world, the PRELIM Project is run in partnership with IATEFL and English UK, with NILE providing expertise as managing consultants.

To date, the PRELIM programme has worked with over 5,500 teachers globally to improve access, delivery and outcomes in the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) industry by strengthening partnerships, bolstering the confidence of teachers, and building communities of English language teachers around the world.

OIEG has been involved in PRELIM 1 & PRELIM 2 projects, helping improve teachers’ confidence in the English language classroom. Throughout both projects, OIEG reached over 100 teachers in Pakistan and Laos. In PRELIM 3, OIEG will work with English Language and Literature Teachers’ Society Cameroon (ELTS-CAMELTA) to develop innovative teaching tools for educators across the globe.

“We are beyond thrilled to have been selected once again for this prestigious programme’’, said Gary Palmer, Managing Director of the OI Digital Institute [AK1] & English Language divisions at Oxford International Education Group. “Working with TESOL teachers to develop resources and support systems plays a crucial part in improving the standard of education for students.

“The PRELIM Project ensures that the TESOL industry evolves with the times to give students, teachers, and education providers the tools to be successful. We are proud to continue our partnership and provide critical resources to educators around the world.”

