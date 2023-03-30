Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Parenta Training Accredited to the Matrix Standard

Gail March 30, 2023
0 Comments
hands in

Parenta Training, the UK’s largest training provider of childcare apprenticeships has been accredited to the matrix Standard, demonstrating the high quality of Information Advice and Guidance it provides to around 2000 childcare apprentices and their employers, nationally, each year.

Since 2002, the matrix Standard has been the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their wider service offer.

Speaking from Parenta’s HQ in Maidstone, Kent Chairman Allan Presland said;

“Our goal is to be recognised for our passion in delivering nothing less than remarkable childcare training.  Exceptional IAG should be comprehensive, accurate, and relevant to the individual’s needs and circumstances. It must be delivered in a clear and accessible manner, tailored to the learner’s level of understanding and cultural background. I’m so proud to say that the Parenta team has excelled in these areas, and all the incredible hard work has paid off. The team works tirelessly to help our learners make informed decisions about their education, training, and career choices, and support them unconditionally in achieving their goals.”

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Parenta Training, and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Parenta Training is working to provide the best possible support to their apprentices and their employers.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Gail

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .