Partnership Shortlisted for Prestigious Herald Education Award

Borders College Schools Academy (BCSA) has been shortlisted for a Herald Education Award, recognising its groundbreaking approach to enhancing educational pathways for senior-phase students in the Scottish Borders. This pioneering initiative offers students an expanded curriculum through a collaborative partnership between secondary schools and Borders College, providing qualifications such as Foundation Apprenticeships (FA), National Progression Awards (NPA), and Highers that are not typically available in traditional school settings.

Launched to improve student outcomes and align with regional workforce needs, BCSA underwent a comprehensive review in September 2023. Feedback from students, staff, employers, and transport teams highlighted challenges, including long commutes, limited practical learning opportunities, and high withdrawal rates. In response, Borders College introduced a revolutionary full-day Friday delivery model, replacing the previous two-afternoon format. This shift has enabled extended learning time, allowing for hands-on experiences like field trips and work placements while reducing transport costs by 50%—a first in Scotland for school-college partnerships.

The project’s success lies in its multi-agency collaboration involving secondary schools, local authorities, transport teams, and industry partners. By November 2023, the revised curriculum was finalised, and applications for the 2024/2025 academic year opened. The results have been remarkable, with a 21% increase in applications and student satisfaction reaching 84%. Impressively, 99% of students reported the program met their expectations, and 93% felt motivated to pursue their chosen careers.

Students have praised the programme’s impact, citing increased confidence, independence, and clarity about their career paths.

“It’s given me more information and a clearer direction,”

shared one participant, while another noted,

“The relaxed atmosphere and sense of progression have made me enjoy the college experience more.”

By consolidating sessions into a single day, Borders College has optimised resource use, improved public spending efficiency, and strengthened partnerships across the region. The initiative exemplifies Borders College’s commitment to accessibility, innovation, and excellence in education, ensuring students are well-prepared for further studies or the workforce.

Amy Brydon, Director of Student Services at Borders College, commented: