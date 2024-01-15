Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Pass rates announced for December 2023 ACCA exam sitting

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) January 15, 2024
0 Comments

@ACCANewsPass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in December 2023.

113,636 entered for the December sitting, which saw 132,301 exams completed.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said: ‘A huge congratulations to the students who have achieved success in this session, it’s always pleasing to see so many students focus on their journey towards ACCA membership as demonstrated by this robust set of results.

For all students who are ready to move to their next exam or for those who are resitting we encourage you to make full use of the fantastic resources available including My Exam Performance, our Practice Platform and our new digital platform, the ACCA Study Hub. The new ACCA Study Hub is designed to provide extra support for students and tutors, it gives exclusive access to ACCA study materials on the web and mobile. It streamlines revision, helping to increase understanding and maximise exam preparation. The Study Hub content has been proven to show an increase in student pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

In addition, we would like to congratulate 4,503students who have now completed all their exams and will move to affiliate status.

If your next exam choice is Strategic Business Leader, read more on the exciting change to this exam which now includes pre-seen material and changes to Strategic Business Reporting question format.

As always, we encourage all students to make full use of our learning resources to support their studies towards the examinations. We also recommend that all our students use the ACCA exam Practice Platform, a free resource allowing them to practise questions and attempt mock exams with software that simulates the real exam platform. Accompanying the platform are guides to self-marking and debrief resources, to help students and tutors better understand performance. Pass rates remain up to 20% better for students who use the platform.

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 39,028exams, of which 2,307 were made possible through remote invigilation.

Visit here for more information.

ACCA QualificationPass rate (%)
Applied Knowledge 
BT – Business & Technology85%
FA – Financial Accounting69%
MA – Management Accounting68%
Applied Skills 
LW – Corporate and Business Law78%
TX – Taxation54%
FR – Financial Reporting48%
PM – Performance Management42%
FM – Financial Management48%
AA – Audit and Assurance41%
Strategic Professional – Essentials 
SBL – Strategic Business Leader52%
SBR – Strategic Business Reporting50%
Strategic Professional – Options 
AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance34%
AFM – Advanced Financial Management45%
APM – Advanced Performance Management34%
ATX – Advanced Taxation49%
FOUNDATION LEVEL QUALIFICATIONSPass rate (%)
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 2 RQF) 
FA1 – Recording Financial transactions83%
MA1 – Management Information84%
ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 3 RQF) 
FA2 – Maintaining Financial Records    76%
MA2 – Managing Costs and Finance63%
ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business (Level 4 RQF) 
FBT – Business & Technology    81%
FFA – Financial Accounting71%
FMA – Management Accounting70%
Foundation Specialist Certificates (RQF Level 4) 
FAU Foundations in Audit    49%
FTX Foundations in Taxation50%
FFM Foundations in Financial Management 38%
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: ,
ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .