Pass rates announced for December 2023 ACCA exam sitting

113,636 entered for the December sitting, which saw 132,301 exams completed.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said: ‘A huge congratulations to the students who have achieved success in this session, it’s always pleasing to see so many students focus on their journey towards ACCA membership as demonstrated by this robust set of results.

For all students who are ready to move to their next exam or for those who are resitting we encourage you to make full use of the fantastic resources available including My Exam Performance, our Practice Platform and our new digital platform, the ACCA Study Hub. The new ACCA Study Hub is designed to provide extra support for students and tutors, it gives exclusive access to ACCA study materials on the web and mobile. It streamlines revision, helping to increase understanding and maximise exam preparation. The Study Hub content has been proven to show an increase in student pass rates – meaning stronger exam performance and faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

In addition, we would like to congratulate 4,503students who have now completed all their exams and will move to affiliate status.

If your next exam choice is Strategic Business Leader, read more on the exciting change to this exam which now includes pre-seen material and changes to Strategic Business Reporting question format.

As always, we encourage all students to make full use of our learning resources to support their studies towards the examinations. We also recommend that all our students use the ACCA exam Practice Platform, a free resource allowing them to practise questions and attempt mock exams with software that simulates the real exam platform. Accompanying the platform are guides to self-marking and debrief resources, to help students and tutors better understand performance. Pass rates remain up to 20% better for students who use the platform.

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 39,028exams, of which 2,307 were made possible through remote invigilation.

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%) Applied Knowledge BT – Business & Technology 85% FA – Financial Accounting 69% MA – Management Accounting 68% Applied Skills LW – Corporate and Business Law 78% TX – Taxation 54% FR – Financial Reporting 48% PM – Performance Management 42% FM – Financial Management 48% AA – Audit and Assurance 41% Strategic Professional – Essentials SBL – Strategic Business Leader 52% SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 50% Strategic Professional – Options AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 34% AFM – Advanced Financial Management 45% APM – Advanced Performance Management 34% ATX – Advanced Taxation 49%

FOUNDATION LEVEL QUALIFICATIONS Pass rate (%) ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 2 RQF) FA1 – Recording Financial transactions 83% MA1 – Management Information 84% ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (Level 3 RQF) FA2 – Maintaining Financial Records 76% MA2 – Managing Costs and Finance 63% ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business (Level 4 RQF) FBT – Business & Technology 81% FFA – Financial Accounting 71% FMA – Management Accounting 70% Foundation Specialist Certificates (RQF Level 4) FAU Foundations in Audit 49% FTX Foundations in Taxation 50% FFM Foundations in Financial Management 38%

