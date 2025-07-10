Performing Arts students bring flower power to life

Performing Arts students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently completed a rewarding work experience project in partnership with the children’s wellbeing charity, Flower Power Book.

The project began with an inspiring presentation from Flower Power Book, introducing students to the charity’s mission of nurturing emotional health and wellbeing in children through storytelling, music and mindful activities. With guidance from founder trustee, Caroline Wedd,

students explored the theme of “giving back” and were challenged to create new resources that would support children, families and educators alike.

Throughout the academic year, students developed a wide range of imaginative and inclusive materials. These included worksheets, arts and crafts activities and original songs inspired by the book’s themes of resilience and encouragement. Two of these songs are now being professionally produced by the charity, giving students the opportunity to see their creative work shared with a wider audience.

The project culminated in a series of community-focused events. In May, students led a workshop at Holy Trinity Primary School, delivering a morning of storytelling, music and mindful movement to young learners. Meanwhile, a student-led community garden initiative, supported by the ESBC Greenhouse Centre, saw learners grow and prepare a floral display for the Worthington Walk shopping area, many of them gardening for the first time.

In another creative venture, Dance students collaborated with yoga and Pilates instructors to produce a mindfulness film version of the ‘Flower Power!’ story. This resource, soon to be available on the charity’s YouTube channel, uses gentle yoga movements and breathing techniques to bring the story to life in a new and accessible way.

Flower Power Book is a charity dedicated to improving children’s emotional wellbeing through creative educational resources. Centred around the picture storybook ‘Flower Power!’, the charity offers free materials for schools, families and professionals, promoting resilience, mindfulness, and emotional literacy in children aged 4 to 11.

Caroline Wedd, Founder Trustee of Flower Power Book, said: “We would like to thank the learners in the Performing Arts Department at BSDC, their tutors and support staff for their enthusiasm and hard work this year; they have truly enhanced the resources available at Flower Power Book. They have enriched the lives of the children that they have worked with through this project, and almost certainly those of countless others who will be able to enjoy these resources year upon year. We hope this experience has supported their learning journey and will serve them well in their future careers.”

For more information about Flower Power Book, visit www.flowerpowerbook.com. Any employers interested in offering work experience placements can get in touch with the College at [email protected].