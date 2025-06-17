Photography student grows business with support from Seed Funding

Kristine Erdmane, a student on the BA (Hons) Creative Practice course at Burton and South Derbyshire College’s (BSDC) University Centre, is pursuing her business ambitions after successfully securing a £2,000 seed funding grant through the Mercer Fund.

Kristine is a local photographer who will use the funding to establish a professional photography studio in Burton, specialising in high-quality headshots and personal branding portraits. Building on her experience in wedding photography and a successful temporary studio setup, the new venture aims to support local professionals, job seekers and individuals by offering not only exceptional images, but also guidance on visual identity and self-presentation. The funding will help cover essential costs such as studio equipment, rent, marketing and further skills development.

Kristine commented: “Photography has been my hobby since I was younger. I have a degree in economics, and I felt like I had no other option than that, but that wasn’t my dream. This career change was scary but something I needed to do. The funding has helped massively, it’s given me the chance to turn my dream into something real. There are many things I need for my business, but one of the most important is getting people to know about it. I need advertising to promote my studio, and the grant is making that possible.”

Chris Beech, Assistant Principal and Dean at Burton and South Derbyshire College, added: “Kristine presented a strong plan with clear direction, and the panel felt confident she would make the most of the funding. She’s driven, focused, and ready to take that next step in her creative career. The seed fund gives our learners the freedom to pursue their ambitions. It’s a grant with no strings attached, which allows them to take a chance on an idea they truly believe in. We’re hugely grateful to Rob and the Mercer Family Charitable Foundation for their support, it’s making a real difference locally and helping to grow the creative industries.”

The Mercer Fund is a transformative initiative made possible by the Mercer Family Charitable Foundation. Designed to support widening participation in higher education, the fund champions innovation, accessibility and leadership development across key sectors, including engineering, health, business, creative industries and hospitality. The initiative provides a range of bursaries, including seed funding grants, studentship awards, and travel bursaries, enabling learners to overcome financial barriers and pursue their ambitions.

Rob Mercer commented: “The Mercer Fund is about more than financial support, it’s about unlocking potential, encouraging innovation and building a future where learners can lead with confidence and creativity.”

For more information or to view Kristine’s work, visit: https://www.kristineerdmanephotography.co.uk/