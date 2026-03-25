Plaid leader backs multi-million pound college investment as ‘vital’ for rural Wales

PLAID CYMRU leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS visited Coleg Cambria Llysfasi this week to see first-hand the impact of major multi-million pound investment in agricultural education and rural skills.

He was joined at the land-based campus by Llyr Gruffydd MS, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Rural Affairs.

The visit showcased the college’s £10 million Hwb Arloesi (Innovation Hub), a state-of-the-art agricultural centre supporting innovation, sustainability and skills development across the sector.

Building on this investment, work is also underway on a new 50-bedroom student accommodation block, to be delivered by Read Construction.

Designed by TACP Architects, the scheme will provide high-quality, contemporary living spaces including en-suite bedrooms, social breakout areas and communal zones to support student life and the learner community.

During their visit, the politicians toured the campus’s extensive facilities, including the working farm, workshops and the Hwb Arloesi, and met with Elin Roberts, Head of Llysfasi Campus, Llinos Roberts, Director of Welsh Language Development, and students studying land-based courses.

“I’ve very much welcomed the opportunity to visit the new Hwb Arloesi at Coleg Cambria’s Llysfasi campus and meet the students who – thanks to the learning opportunities provided by Coleg Cambria – will be key to shaping the future of our farming communities,” said Mr ap Iorweth.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our rural economy here in Wales, and courses such as these on offer at Llysfasi are vital to ensuring a sustainable future for the industry.”

Mr Gruffydd added: “Llysfasi has long been a pioneering college for the agricultural community in this part of Wales and has continued to evolve and modernise to keep up with developments in the sector.

“Hwb Arloesi is the latest example of that modernisation and it’s so important to enable the next generation to have the latest information and technology at their fingertips. We need to ensure that our youngsters have the skills necessary for the future.”

The visit highlighted Llysfasi’s key role in supporting rural communities and the regional economy, with significant investment ensuring learners are equipped with the skills, knowledge and experience needed for the future of farming.

Elin Roberts said: “It was a pleasure to welcome them and to showcase the scale of investment we are making in agricultural education.

“The Hwb Arloesi and our wider facilities provide learners with hands-on experience in a real working farm environment, combined with access to the latest technology and industry expertise.

“This ensures they are fully prepared for the challenges and opportunities facing the agricultural sector.”

Llinos Roberts added: “Bilingual education is vital to the future of our rural communities, academia and the agricultural industry.

“At Coleg Cambria, we are proud to support learners to study and work in both Welsh and English, strengthening not only their career prospects but also the sustainability of the language within the sector and across rural Wales.”