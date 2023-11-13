POLIMI Graduate School of Management and EDHEC Business School partner together to offer new double degree programme dedicated to management and sustainability

POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Italy and EDHEC Business School in France are now offering students who participate in their exchange programme the opportunity to receive a double degree from both schools.

Students from the two business schools that are already attending a Master Programme (namely the International Master in Business Analytics and Big Data at POLIMI Graduate School of Management and the Grand Ecole Master in Management at EDHEC Business School) now have the opportunity to earn an additional degree: the Master of Science in “Management and Leadership” academic degree of EDHEC and the “International Master in Environmental Sustainability & Circular Economy” awarded by Politecnico di Milano.

This double degree programme will be offered to students or alumni graduated in the past two years from POLIMI GSoM and to current graduate students from EDHEC.

Through the exchange of material, projects, research programmes, and shared visits, this double degree highlights both schools’ commitment to sharing knowledge to benefit future leaders within the sustainability and management sectors.

“This is an exciting new chapter for both schools, as this double degree further signifies the strong collaboration that exists between POLIMI Graduate School of Management and EDHEC Business School, which in turn allows students and graduates from both institutions to benefit from our joint resources and expertise.

“Driving positive change is at the core of both of our schools, and by joining forces with EDHEC Business School, we become stronger in this ambition. We are proud of this initiative and believe that it inspires our students to ignite sustainable transformation and to contribute to a better society through innovation” says Tommaso Agasisti, Associate Dean for Internationalization and Quality at POLIMI Graduate School of Management.

“According to the European Environment Agency, industrial processes and product usage are responsible for 9 % of greenhouse gas emissions in the EU, while waste management accounts for 3 %. Creating more efficient and sustainable products from the outset would help reduce energy and resource consumption, as it is estimated that over 80% of a product’s environmental impact is determined during its design phase.

We are delighted to enhance our partnership with POLIMI Graduate School of Management and facilitate our EDHEC Master’s students in obtaining the “International Master in Environmental Sustainability & Circular Economy” degree from a leading institution in Europe highlights Richard Perrin, Associate dean for International Relations at EDHEC.

Published in