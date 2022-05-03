Preliminary programme for international economic summer university has been released

Sovereign money, climate change and the circular economy are some of the items on the curriculum at a world-renowned summer school.

The Vienna-based Alternative Economic and Monetary Systems (AEMS) programme challenges social norms and encourages students to explore fresh ideas and perspectives when looking at the world economy from a climate perspective.

This year the summer university celebrates its ninth year – and with high profile academics, a global perspective and thought-provoking debate, the programme promises to meet high expectations.

AEMS has released their preliminary programme, allowing students to get a taste of what the course has to offer. It can be found at https://oeadstudenthousing-public-production.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/AEMS_program_2022_vvxBczk.pdf

Whilst it mainly focuses on alternative economics and different financial systems, it also allows participants to explore Vienna and make lifelong friendships, with planned trips, sports evenings and movie nights all scheduled into the three weeks.

Günther Jedliczka, CEO of OeAD student housing, which organises AEMS, said:

“This year’s summer university is set to be one of the best to date.

“Returning to Vienna in person this year makes the whole experience really exciting, as they’re able to explore the beautiful city, as well meeting like-minded individuals in person.

“This summer’s programme has some really exciting topics, pairing that with our notable lecturers including Helga Kromp-Kolb and Christian Felber, they really are getting a once in a lifetime experience.”

AEMS have also produced a video trailer for the summer university, highlighting the upcoming topics and content, which is available to watch here:

OeAD student housing – part of Austria’s national agency for international mobility and cooperation in education, science and research – operates AEMS under a not-for-profit arrangement.

This year’s AEMS takes place from July 18 to August 5 in Vienna, registration information and more details can be found athttps://www.oeadstudenthousing.at/en/summer-universities/aems/

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2022. The deadline to apply for scholarships is 2 May 2022.

As well as AEMS, OeAD student housing also runs the Green.Building.Solutions. (GBS) summer university which, like AEMS, will take place in 2022 in-person in Vienna, from July 16 to August 7. More at https://www.oeadstudenthousing.at/en/summer-universities/gbs/)

Published in