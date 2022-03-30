Premier Foods, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and The Open University reflect on the impact of The Genie Programme.

The Genie Programme class of 2022 marked the last formal session of the unique EDI training course by presenting their individual Pitch for Change innovations and outlining the anticipated real-world influence each will affect.

Delegates imparted how their projects will challenge the barriers faced by diverse groups within their organisation, the practical steps they will be taking and the impact their initiatives will have.

“The innovative, far-reaching projects the programme has inspired will drive real, measured and impactful change within the apprenticeship framework of each organisation,” said Founder of Amazing Apprenticeships, Anna Morrison CBE. “It was incredible to be party to the sheer energy and enthusiasm the delegates had in presenting their ideas and to realise the lasting impact the programme will have.”

The emphasis throughout programme is on giving the confidence, capacity, and structure to empower delegates to find consequential, practical ways to drive change. Pitch for Change projects from the class of 2022 include initiatives that find new ways of using vocational education infrastructure to drive demographic shifts in the workforce, schemes to inspire long-term relationship building with hard-to-reach talent, and projects that will rewrite processes around targeted data collection and use.

“The beauty of The Genie Programme is that it doesn’t just ask you the theoretical question “what could you do?” – the Pitch for Change asks you the practical question “what will you do?”, and the programme gives you the structure to get on and do it.” Kate Hardie, The Open University

“The programme has helped me develop a greater understanding around social mobility and around apprenticeships overall, and that’s been so valuable – and I think personally I’ve learnt about being brave, about being courageous enough to make a real difference through enabling ambitious and diverse thinking. That’s what it’s all about for me.” Julie Harris, Premier Foods

“As a result of The Genie Programme, I’m seen as that subject matter expert – so when I’ve come along with this Pitch for Change, this new initiative, people are looking at it and saying “Well, if she’s pitching it then it’s something that’s worth investing in”. That is a huge positive and has already enabled me to drive real change within the business.” Sharon Blyfield, OBE, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Delegates will have one further informal session with a highly-anticipated immersive visit to The Clink Prison where they will meet with inmates and hear from their Resettlement Support Worker on her role, how she works and the hopes, fears and challenges faced by inmates on release, followed by an afternoon of celebration with their peers.

“I have no doubt that the camaraderie, support and networking will continue long after the delegates officially graduate!” adds Morrison, “This cohort was inspirational. Each individual brought brilliance and energy to the course. For the delegates to speak about the interventions and challenges they’ve already implemented and the practical initiatives they’ve set in motion, really cements the reason the Genie Programme exists – to drive real and lasting change.”

The Genie Programme continues with the latest cohort consisting of organisations such as Bank of America, JP Morgan, Howdens, The NHS and The University of Oxford.

Enquiries for future cohorts and places should be made to [email protected] For more information go to www.genieprogramme.com

