Bracknell and Wokingham College to upskill electricians for electric and hybrid vehicle charging installation

Activate Learning is pleased to announce that Bracknell and Wokingham College has been kitted out with industry-standard equipment to upskill existing electricians for electric and hybrid vehicle charging installation.

An existing and previously under-utilised workshop has been refurbished and equipped with industry-standard equipment to enable the upskilling or reskilling of practicing electricians, electrical technicians and engineers with experience of electrical installations, and associated inspection and testing to be able to electrically instal, repair and service green energy products (e.g., EV charging points / PV cells etc.).

These new facilities have enabled the college on Church Road to deliver short courses to support the unemployed gain access into employment in this sector and support Thames Valley Berkshire LEP and the national green growth agenda and growth in the Level 3 electrical installation apprenticeship.

Activate Learning was awarded £200,000 to develop the facilities by Thames Valley Berkshire LEP via the Government’s Local Growth Fund. The facilities were designed in partnership with Yesss Electrical.

Over the last few months, the college has started delivering a two-day course which covers the installation of dedicated, conductive charging equipment for the charging of pure electric and plug-in hybrid electric road vehicles (PHEV) and includes the extended range of electric vehicles (E-REV). On completion of this course, learners gain a City and Guilds Level 3 Award in Domestic, Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation.

This course is running over various dates in April, May and June.

Scott Reilly, Director of Curriculum Design at Activate Learning, said: “In terms of curriculum development, we can add that as sustainability is one of our key organisational and faculty drivers, preparing our students to thrive in industries that use emerging technologies and renewable energy such as Electric/Hybrid Vehicle hazard and charger installation courses put us at the heart of cultivating the best talent to meet the sector skills need.

“We are also excited because it offers an opportunity for adult learners to retrain or upskill to improve their career prospect. It is great news for the community.

“The Technology curriculum at Activate Learning is responding to local and national needs to deliver consistently outstanding technical and vocational learning at a time when our local and national communities need it most. Our learning environments are being transformed into inspiring industry-level spaces that reflect our highest professional standards and affirms our innovative and outstanding technical learning.”

Alison Webster, Chief Executive of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said, “As a LEP we are committed to helping Berkshire achieve net zero by 2050.

“The electric and hybrid vehicle sector is a rapidly growing sector that will help achieve this aim, so we’re delighted that Bracknell and Wokingham College are using our Local Growth Fund investment in skills capital to develop new courses to meet the needs of this sector.

“This investment will provide great opportunities to help both students and businesses to develop the new skills we need for our net zero future.”