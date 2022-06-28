Bracknell Art and Photography Students host their Exhibition Private View

Friends, families and special guests from the local community came along to the private viewing of Bracknell and Wokingham College’s Art and Photography Exhibition last week.

This was extra special as it was the first time that the college had been able to host a private view of their exhibition of students’ work since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Councillor Ankur Shiv Bhandari and Councillor Mr Dai Roberts, Bracknell Town Mayor, attended the event, along with Alison Sanders, Chair of The Arts Society Wokingham.

To create an exhibition space, the refectory at the college was transformed into an art gallery by students on our Art and Design and Photography pathways.

As part of the event, some of the students were given awards to commend them for their hard work, character and perseverance while studying. The winners were presented with their certificates by The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Councillor Ankur Shiv Bhandari and Councillor Mr Dai Roberts, Bracknell Town Mayor.



Alyssa Whitrod who studies a Photography Level 3 Extended Diploma, was selected as the Most Outstanding Student.

She said: “I’m really pleased to have received this award as when I started college, I was really shy and wouldn’t talk to anyone. But during my time here, I’ve become more confident and enjoyed being able to capture different subjects in my work.”

Another Photography student, Toby Hudson, was chosen as the Most Enterprising Student, as he has done lots of freelance work for clients while studying, to help build his portfolio, get experience and learn new skills.

He said: “This was very unexpected. I feel quite proud as I’ve worked hard on the jobs I’ve been given.

“I’ve felt a lot of pride in the work I’ve done and having the good feedback from the clients drives me to do better for the next.”

Leo Pancott who is studying an Art and Design Level 3 Extended Diploma, was awarded as the Most Resilient Student. Jackson Miller who is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma, was selected as the Most Improved Student.

Other students to get awards included:

·Emily Hodson who is studying a Photography Level 3 Extended Diploma, was awarded the Most Professional Student.

·Kamila Szymanska Vel Szymczak, who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma, who was chosen as the Most Dedicated Student.

·Olivia Moore who is studying an Art and Design Level 3 Extended Diploma, was awarded the Most Positive Student.

·Liam James, who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma, achieved the best attendance.

During the event, the staff, students and special guests also thanked Jan Allen, Creative Arts Lecturer, who is retiring after teaching at the college for 32 years.

Later in the week, prospective students who have a place to study either Art and Design or Photography at the college in September, and their families, also visited the exhibition to get a taste of what it is like to study there.

Jan Allen, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said: “The Art and Photography exhibition was a resounding success, with a wide variety of artwork and processes on show.

“It was lovely to have our students’ families and members of the public come in and see our students’ work at the Private View.

“A big thank you to the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Councillor Ankur Shiv Bhandari and Councillor Mr Dai Roberts, Bracknell Town Mayor, along with Alison Sanders, Chair of The Arts Society Wokingham for attending.”

Councillor Mr Dai Roberts, Bracknell Town Mayor, said: “Thank you for inviting me to your art and photography exhibition. It’s always pleasing to see young talent from our community being able to express themselves through their own artistic endeavours.

“I was truly impressed by the quality of artwork on display and the enthusiasm each student demonstrated when discussing their work.

“Congratulations to all the students who participated and to Bracknell and Wokingham College staff for their dedication and hard work to help nurture our local talent.

“I look forward to seeing more exhibitions from our local promising artists in the future.”

