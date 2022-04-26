Bracknell students take part in The Lexicon’s Forest Springs

Art and design students from Bracknell and Wokingham College have had their artwork featured in The Lexicon’s Forest Springs event.

The artwork by seven students studying the Art and Design Level 3 Extended Diploma was displayed in the Watercolour Studio in Princess Square from Wednesday 6 April until Saturday 16 April.

Their water themed artwork was displayed to give inspiration to the children and people of all ages who gave painting a try.

This was just one of the events, activities and art installations as part of The Lexicon’s and Bracknell Forest Council’s Forest Springs, which ran from Wednesday 6 April until Saturday 16 April.

Dylan Locke was one of the young artists who had two pieces of artwork featured in the Watercolour Studio, firstly a piece depicting someone falling in the water and secondly a piece depicting a sailboat in a sunset.

He said: “It was good to take part in an external exhibition, which I’ve never done before. It felt nice to see my work go somewhere instead of just sitting in a classroom.

“It has helped me learn how to use acrylic better for the use of water. I’ve never really painted water before, so it was quite nice to experiment with new things.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Visual Art and Design tutor at Activate Learning, said: “The second year Level 3 Art and Design students had the opportunity to produce artwork based on the theme of Water to be displayed in Princess Square for the Lexicon’s Easter event around the celebration of water, Forest Springs.

“Students getting to work on live projects for the community with real clients is an invaluable part of their course and to see their work up and displayed is very rewarding for them.”