College creates more than 140 food packs to support students

A huge total of more than 140 food packs have been created by the Student Services department at Barnsley College for students to take home over the Christmas period.

Led by Sasha Foyster from the Student Services department, the collection started back in October after it was identified that some students and their families may need food support over Christmas due to financial challenges and the cost-of-living crisis.

The collection has grown into what is now ‘The Pantry’ in the college’s Old Mill Lane campus – a hub where donations can be made, and students can collect their packs discreetly.

Many staff departments across the College made generous donations, including a large donation from the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Centre. There were also contributions made from Virgin Money Bank and Barnsley Card.

Students from the Learning for Living and Work (LfLW) department, which supports young people with additional needs, designed Christmas cards which have been sold for £2 per pack, with all funds donated to The Pantry.

LfLW students, along with LfLW Work Skills Facilitator Phoebe Salmon-Horner, also volunteered their time to help pack the food donations ready for the students to pick up.

Each student collecting a food pack also has the option to collect a hygiene pack, which contains items such as tooth paste and a toothbrush, shampoo, and body wash.

Sasha Foyster, a Student Services Officer at the college, said:

“I wanted to offer some sort of food support for students over the Christmas break and I really wanted it to feel more like a gift than a typical ‘foodbank’.

“We and other departments identified that some students might need this type of support over Christmas and I thought it was important that we did something about it. We really hope these packs make a difference to the students.”

