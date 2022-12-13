Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Pearson headline banner

College creates more than 140 food packs to support students

Barnsley College December 13, 2022
0 Comments
College creates more than 140 food packs to support students
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

A huge total of more than 140 food packs have been created by the Student Services department at Barnsley College for students to take home over the Christmas period.

Led by Sasha Foyster from the Student Services department, the collection started back in October after it was identified that some students and their families may need food support over Christmas due to financial challenges and the cost-of-living crisis.

The collection has grown into what is now ‘The Pantry’ in the college’s Old Mill Lane campus – a hub where donations can be made, and students can collect their packs discreetly.

Many staff departments across the College made generous donations, including a large donation from the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Centre. There were also contributions made from Virgin Money Bank and Barnsley Card.

Students from the Learning for Living and Work (LfLW) department, which supports young people with additional needs, designed Christmas cards which have been sold for £2 per pack, with all funds donated to The Pantry.

LfLW students, along with LfLW Work Skills Facilitator Phoebe Salmon-Horner, also volunteered their time to help pack the food donations ready for the students to pick up.

Each student collecting a food pack also has the option to collect a hygiene pack, which contains items such as tooth paste and a toothbrush, shampoo, and body wash.

Sasha Foyster, a Student Services Officer at the college, said:

“I wanted to offer some sort of food support for students over the Christmas break and I really wanted it to feel more like a gift than a typical ‘foodbank’.

“We and other departments identified that some students might need this type of support over Christmas and I thought it was important that we did something about it. We really hope these packs make a difference to the students.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Barnsley College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .