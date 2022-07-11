ESCP BUSINESS SCHOOL LAUNCHES A NEW PROGRAMME THAT WILL TRANSFORM REAL ESTATE EDUCATION

ESCP Business School was already viewed as the flag bearer for education and training on real estate. Now it has taken one step further and launched a specialised real estate and ESG programme, the Executive Programme in Real Estate & ESG, which is aimed at professionals with over five years’ experience in the sector.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance, a concept which has become of key importance at a business level worldwide, as property investors are increasingly focusing on sustainability.

This programme, headed by Jaime Luque, will equip sector professionals with the necessary skills and tools for success in a competitive real estate market driven by ESG standards.

The programme will be delivered by world renowned teachers and expert guest speakers. Participants will receive state-of-the-art training over a six-month period on crucial subjects such as hotel development, retail business management, logistic property acquisitions, investment in affordable housing, smart cities, PropTech solutions, real estate capital markets and ESG investments, among others.

The online programme is combined with four visits to the leading European capitals (London, Paris, Madrid and Budapest).This will add value to the participants’ personal learning experience and build contacts and visibility for the students in an international business context.

According to Jaime Luque, “This programme aims to become an international benchmark. It combines advanced training for executives in the field of real estate with an innovative approach to the new ESG trends in the sector. The visits to four leading European cities will provide greater understanding of the European market as well as valuable contacts for success in the real estate business”.

