The e-Assessment Association acquires Beyond Multiple Choice

The e-Assessment Association (eAA) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Beyond Multiple Choice (BMC) brand and events, which will now form part of the e-Assessment Association activities. This supports the eAA’s vision to share the positive contributions that technology brings to assessment, expanding its global reach from its core UK and European markets.

“BMC started out in 2017 as an in-person gathering of researchers, testing service providers and educators. Our goal was to share solutions, insights and discoveries related to digital assessment design and practice,” said BMC co-founder, Brian Moon.

Today, BMC has evolved to a platform for events and digital content exploring the future of assessment, with its flagship conference focusing on the technical, programmatic and practical aspects of assessment innovation. BMC’s diverse audience includes over 13,000 forward-thinking assessment practitioners, stakeholders, and decision makers from 90 countries. “We’ve been amazed and energized by the response – BMC is clearly filling a need for idea exchange,” said BMC co-founder Jeffrey Ross.

“Incorporating Beyond Multiple Choice continues to expand our reach in representing the assessment community so that we are better able to educate and share best practice.” eAA Chief Executive Patrick Coates

Patrick Coates, eAA Chief Executive says, “Since the eAA was founded in 2008 we have seen significant interest in, and continued adoption of, digital assessment. The e-assessment industry is rapidly developing with the introduction of new technologies making it easier and more cost-effective to deliver high-quality technology-enabled assessment. Incorporating Beyond Multiple Choice continues to expand our reach in representing the assessment community so that we are better able to educate and share best practice.”

Long-time BMC sponsor TAO by Open Assessment Technologies will return as the BMC 2023 conference Headline Sponsor.

“Our mission to expand the adoption of digital assessment tools and practices is clearly aligned with the goals of Beyond Multiple choice, and we value the opportunity to be the Headline Sponsor again at this year’s event,” says Ashley Senkarik, VP of Marketing at OAT. “BMC has continuously shown immense value to the industry through the thoughtful and engaging content it puts out and we’re excited to further strengthen our relationship.”

This year, the BMC virtual conference will be held over two days: November 7th and 8th. The theme for this year’s Conference is “Brave new assessment in the age of AI.” Those interested in attending and/or speaking can sign up to receive email announcements on the eAA Conference website here.

