Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

The e-Assessment Association acquires Beyond Multiple Choice

Finley May 26, 2023
0 Comments
handshake

The e-Assessment Association (eAA) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Beyond Multiple Choice (BMC) brand and events, which will now form part of the e-Assessment Association activities. This supports the eAA’s vision to share the positive contributions that technology brings to assessment, expanding its global reach from its core UK and European markets.

“BMC started out in 2017 as an in-person gathering of researchers, testing service providers and educators. Our goal was to share solutions, insights and discoveries related to digital assessment design and practice,” said BMC co-founder, Brian Moon.

Today, BMC has evolved to a platform for events and digital content exploring the future of assessment, with its flagship conference focusing on the technical, programmatic and practical aspects of assessment innovation. BMC’s diverse audience includes over 13,000 forward-thinking assessment practitioners, stakeholders, and decision makers from 90 countries. “We’ve been amazed and energized by the response – BMC is clearly filling a need for idea exchange,” said BMC co-founder Jeffrey Ross.

“Incorporating Beyond Multiple Choice continues to expand our reach in representing the assessment community so that we are better able to educate and share best practice.” eAA Chief Executive Patrick Coates

Patrick Coates, eAA Chief Executive says, “Since the eAA was founded in 2008 we have seen significant interest in, and continued adoption of, digital assessment. The e-assessment industry is rapidly developing with the introduction of new technologies making it easier and more cost-effective to deliver high-quality technology-enabled assessment. Incorporating Beyond Multiple Choice continues to expand our reach in representing the assessment community so that we are better able to educate and share best practice.”

Long-time BMC sponsor TAO by Open Assessment Technologies will return as the BMC 2023 conference Headline Sponsor.

“Our mission to expand the adoption of digital assessment tools and practices is clearly aligned with the goals of Beyond Multiple choice, and we value the opportunity to be the Headline Sponsor again at this year’s event,” says Ashley Senkarik, VP of Marketing at OAT. “BMC has continuously shown immense value to the industry through the thoughtful and engaging content it puts out and we’re excited to further strengthen our relationship.”

This year, the BMC virtual conference will be held over two days: November 7th and 8th. The theme for this year’s Conference is “Brave new assessment in the age of AI.” Those interested in attending and/or speaking can sign up to receive email announcements on the eAA Conference website here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Work and leadership
Finley

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .