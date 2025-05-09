Prison Education Firm Hailed as Ethical Champion

Education technology company Coracle earns B Corp status with standout score

A Cambridge digital learning company that provides prisoners with access to education has been awarded B Corporation status.

Coracle, founded by entrepreneur James Tweed, has a specialised learning platform currently used in over 90% of public prisons across England and Wales.

The B Corp certification is awarded to companies that meet high ethical standards in business. Coracle scored 126.5 points, well above the 80 points needed to pass.

“We absolutely smashed the threshold, which we feel is a real endorsement of the work we’ve done,” said Tweed.

Tweed said he decided to pursue a B Corp certification as he wanted to bring in a formal framework to guide the company as it grows.

Coracle employs 33 people but has plans to grow to 40. It currently operates in the maritime and prison sectors but is also moving into other ‘hard to reach’ sectors such as children excluded from school.

“Companies talk about values but I wanted to ensure it was something real and that we had a framework in place to develop our staff practices, but also our wider environmental, sustainability and ethical positioning. As we grow the team from 33 to 40 this year, it’s also a clear signal to people about the kind of business we are.

“I’d originally assumed B Corp was for consumer brands, but the more I looked, the more it made sense for us. It’s a practical way to track how we’re doing across ethics, sustainability and how we treat people, inside and outside the business.”

The company was particularly strong in its approach to customer impact and support for workers, while also achieving solid scores in governance, community and environmental practices.

Coracle holds a King’s Award for Enterprise for Promoting Opportunity and is one of a handful of organisations licensed by the Ministry of Justice to provide prisoners with laptops for education. Its platform delivers content from partners including the Open University, Aim eLearning and Hatch Digital.

“A word that comes up a lot in our company is ‘hope’. Whether someone’s on a ship in the middle of the ocean or serving time in a UK prison, everyone should have the chance to learn. That’s what our technology is all about, preventing digital exclusion and giving people hope.

“Now we have this B Corp credential to our name, I feel we have the right strategy to really grow and make a huge difference.”