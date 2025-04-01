Provocative drama examining unconscious bias in Higher Education set to launch at Leeds Trinity

A film exploring the often-overlooked issue of unconscious bias within higher education will officially launch at an event at Leeds Trinity University’s Main Campus in Horsforth on Wednesday 14 May, 10:00am – 1:00pm.

Mind the Gap is a sharp, reflective drama that follows protagonist Daniel, a respected senior lecturer, as he navigates a troubling revelation—that his own teaching may be perpetuating inequality. What begins as a defence of his integrity becomes an eye-opening journey, forcing him and those around him to confront the uncomfortable realities lurking beneath the surface of academia.

Daniel is played by Ciaran Dow Jones, who delivers a demanding and nuanced performance capturing Daniel’s emotional journey from denial to self-awareness. He is supported by a talented professional cast from across the UK, helping Mind the Gap bring to life the real-world impact of academic bias.

Ciaran Dow Jones said: “Taking on the lead in Mind the Gap has been a profoundly humbling experience. Working under Ricardo Barker’s visionary direction, I was challenged not only as an actor but also to confront and learn about the awarding gap in our universities—a topic I was only beginning to understand. The film has deepened my perspective on race, nuanced forms of privilege, and the pressing need for dialogue and change.”

Mind the Gap is the latest work of Ricardo Barker, a filmmaker and Associate Professor at Leeds Trinity University, known for blending rigorous research with powerful storytelling. The film is a collaborative effort co-created with students and staff at Leeds Trinity, transforming data-driven insights into an accessible, engaging narrative.

Ricardo Barker said:

“Mind the Gap is a research-driven film that explores unconscious bias in higher education. The project exemplifies the intersection of academic research, professional filmmaking and collaborative learning. The film was co-created with students and staff at Leeds Trinity University with the aim of translating complex data into a compelling narrative format that reveals the subtle prejudices that shape higher education. The film not only tells an engaging story but also serves as an educational tool to challenge audiences to reflect on their own biases.

“The film is an example of using creative practice as a method for impactful social research, making complex academic concepts tangible for both educational professionals and the wider community. It highlights the importance of collaborative creation, integrating the contributions of students, staff and professional actors, to foster a deeper understanding of equity and fairness in higher education. For me, the film is part of a broader initiative to use storytelling to address social justice issues, emphasizing inclusive and active engagement across educational contexts.”

For more information and to attend the film premiere, complete the online form.