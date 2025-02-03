Rachael Hamilton, MSP, discusses key further education challenges at Borders College visit

Rachael Hamilton, MSP, recently visited Borders College to engage with staff and students and talk about the challenges facing further education in Scotland. The visit provided insights into the college’s facilities and the experiences of its community.

Principal Pete Smith welcomed Ms Hamilton and emphasized the crucial role of further education in equipping students with essential skills. Discussions focused on funding constraints and ensuring courses align with industry needs.

During her tour, Ms Hamilton visited the construction workshops, where students train in areas such as carpentry, plumbing, and electrical engineering. She spoke with students about their hands-on learning experiences and how the college prepares them for future careers.

She then explored the Cyber Lab and Esports Studio, which equip students with digital skills for emerging industries. Rachael met with Schools Academy students, gaining early exposure to technology careers. Conversations highlighted the growing demand for cyber security professionals.

At the Esports Studio, she observed students in gaming and discussed career opportunities in esports, event management, and digital content creation.

Following the visit, Ms Hamilton praised Borders College for its innovative approach:

“Borders College is leading the way in preparing students for real-world challenges. However, further education faces significant challenges, and we must work together to ensure students have access to the best opportunities.”

Borders College Principal Pete Smith commented:

“We were delighted to welcome Ms Hamilton to our Galashiels campus to see the range of technologies and learning opportunities available and discuss the importance of continued investment in the sector.”

The visit underscored the essential role of further education colleges in Scotland’s workforce development and the need for continued investment to address sector challenges.

