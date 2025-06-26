Record-breaking 1,500 students attend 30th anniversary east Kent Science Jamboree at Discovery Park

Discovery Park opened its doors for the East Kent Science Jamboree, hosting a record-breaking 1,500 children from 51 Kent schools for a two day science spectacular.

This year’s 30th anniversary celebration was the largest ever jamboree and marked a decade of the summit taking place at Sandwich science hub Discovery Park. Led by the STEM Hub at Canterbury Christ Church University and supported by Pfizer, the inspirational day introduced school pupils to science in action and demonstrated how STEM subjects impact everyday life.

The three-decade long science inspiration initiative was established by Pfizer team members in 1985, aiming to spark a love of science in the next generation. The event brought together local businesses and organisations, running inspirational workshops to deliver fun and practical learning.

Young people launched rockets with the Royal Engineers Museum to learn about the forces behind propulsion, and built their own eyeballs with Canterbury Christ Church University Health to understand the anatomy of sight. Pfizer’s team taught children that sunlight is made from primary colours, learning about rainbows and refraction, as well as hosting sessions on identifications of bugs and using balloons to demonstrate electrostatic energy.

The Discovery Park community came together in full force to deliver hands-on science sessions. Experts from Resolian taught young pupils about the science of surfactants, chemicals which lower surface tension, using knowledge of physics and chemistry to blow gigantic bubbles. Unilabs York Bioanalytical Solutions taught pupils about pH, making their own indicator from red cabbage and identifying acids or alkalis. The day was rounded off with a spectacular air show from John Coad, demonstrating the principles of flight and atmospheric gases.

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, Pro Vice-Chancellor (STEM) and Dean of the Faculty of Science, Engineering, and Social Sciences, at Canterbury Christ Church University, said:

“We are proud to support 30 years of the Science Jamboree, an inspiring two-day celebration that goes far beyond traditional STEM. It offers a programme of fun, hands-on activities that bring together science, the arts and digital technologies to spark curiosity, creativity and ambition in young minds.

“This isn’t just about careers in STEM. It’s about encouraging young people from across the county to dream big, think freely and see first-hand that they can turn their ideas into reality.

“We are proud to work in partnership with industry experts and with Discovery Park to deliver this important event. The Jamboree inspires our young people to step into the future with confidence as leaders, creators and ambitious bold thinkers.”

The newly elected Mayor of Sandwich, Cllr Emmet Csuka, also visited Discovery Park on the day of the jamboree, touring the facilities and meeting schoolchildren, teachers and industry.

Cllr Emmet Csuka, Mayor of Sandwich, said:

“Sandwich’s Discovery Park is home to an impressive scientific community, which came together to capture young minds from all over Kent. Seeing so many engaged and excited students really did demonstrate how science, engineering, technology, and maths can be fun. I’m sure this event will inspire many of the students to learn more about the STEM subjects and maybe even spark some future careers in these areas.”