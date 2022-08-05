Richard Taunton Sixth Form College students become Reading Buddies to struggling school pupils

Richard Taunton Sixth Form College Reading Buddies Vivien Zsolnai, left, Leon Downing and Emira Haque

STUDENTS from Richard Taunton Sixth Form College have been giving up their time to help secondary school pupils with their reading.

Six students from the college have been going into Cantell School in Southampton as part of the Reading Buddies literacy collaboration with Southampton University.

Curriculum Manager Jess Richards said the youngsters, some of whom are former Cantell pupils, are in the first year of either English Language or Literature A-levels. They go to the school once a week before they start college to help pupils who have been struggling.

Being helped by young people they can identify with is proving to be beneficial with the pupils.

Student Emira Haque said the scheme is rewarding. “It’s fun to see how different students react and come up with different strategies to help them,” she said.

Fellow student Leon Downing added: “It has been nice and relaxed and the pupils we have been reading with have been brilliant.”

“Some of them want to go on to be teachers so this is good for their CV,” said Mrs Richards. “It a great opportunity to work with Cantell to promote literacy in the area and we’re very proud of the dedication they’ve shown to helping others.”

