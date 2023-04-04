RM Technology and Comms-care sign partnership to transform UK schools connectivity

RM Technology, the UK’s leading education sector supplier of technology solutions and strategies, and Comms-care (an Ingram Micro company), a leading strategic service partner to the IT channel community, today announce that Comms-care will be RM Technology’s preferred installation partner for the Department for Education (DfE) funded Connect the Classroom (CTC) initiative. This exciting opportunity and collaboration will enable schools to take advantage of future-proofed IT infrastructure and benefit from the speed and capability of full-fibre broadband at speeds of 1 Gigabit per second, which is 20 times faster than the average internet speed in the UK.

RM has supported schools on DfE’s CTC initiative since 2021, working on the DfE grant-funded project to co-create and deliver brand new IT infrastructure that sets the foundation of future-proofed network connectivity. With a joint mission to drive digital transformation, the collaborative relationship this year will see RM and Comms-care support over 150 schools by implementing installation and infrastructure commissioning as well as involving the rollout of wireless solutions and refreshed network equipment.

The timeframe to implement and deliver at speed this kind of complex infrastructure transformation, has only been made possible thanks to RM’s deep expertise and widespread UK customer footprint. RM currently supports more than 8,000 UK Schools in achieving their digital goals. Backed by Ingram Micro, Comms-care has the engineering capabilities to enhance RM’s existing offering so that schools can transform their IT infrastructure in a relatively short period of time.

Jason Tomlinson, Managing Director, RM Technology said:

“RM is delighted to be working with a like-minded company leading the charge to meeting the demand for robust and reliable internet connections within our UK schools, that will enable and support a better learning environment for thousands of children. UK Schools are facing significant challenges that could be improved by better broadband, and facilitating and improving pupil access and outcomes.”

Alex Wilmot, Managing Director, Comms-care, said:

“Comms-care is delighted to begin this relationship with RM Technology to deliver this project and to collaborate on future projects. The ability for the education system to realise the benefit of technologies like these affords increased efficiencies in teaching, improved accessibility, and greater inclusion for students which in turn create positive outcomes at all levels.”

Working together, the relationship will help schools meet the latest Wi-Fi 6 standards – with RM Technology delivering the consultancy, design, management and training that each school will need, while Comms-care will be responsible for the implementation and activation of each installation.

