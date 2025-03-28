Rotherham College Champions New Construction Centre and Digital Suite

Rotherham College celebrated its new multi million-pound Construction Centre and Digital Suite by hosting a launch event on Thursday 27th March.

Rotherham College part of the RNN Group (made up of campuses including North Notts College, Dearne Valley College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR)) welcomed members of the local community, RNN staff and stakeholders as well as special guests Sarah Champion MP and Lt Col Mac McPherson MBE DL.

RNN Group colleges have seen an increase in applications for the start of 2024/25 college year for T Level subjects and our new facilities will support learners in these and other programmes of study.

Lt Col Mac McPherson MBE DL officially opened the new facilities at the event which included networking, a presentation, tours of the new facilities and taster sessions as well as the important cutting of the ribbon. Local employers, organisations, stakeholders, governors, staff, parents and students were among those present to enjoy the celebration and view the new facilities showcased by our learners’ hosting activities.

Keith Sanderson, Director of Campus at Rotherham College, commented,

“It is a really exciting time at Rotherham College for our learners and I am proud to be able to welcome members of our local community to see what has been achieved which many learners across the Rotherham area can benefit from.”

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal, RNN Group, added,

“The RNN Group is going through an exceptional period of change at the moment with this new Construction Centre and Digital Suite at Rotherham College, the development of the T Level facilities at North Notts College and our new Higher Technical Qualification Health and Animal Suites at Dearne Valley College.

“Students studying at RNN Group of Colleges will be able to benefit from a number of new state of the art purpose-built facilities to support their development and learning and their future personal and professional success.

“The Group is going from strength to strength with our education offer. I am delighted to be hosting this event and showcasing these incredible new facilities which will benefit many learners both now and in the future.”