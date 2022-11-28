Royal Agricultural University awarded IOEE Centre of Excellence status for further three years

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has been re-approved as a Centre of Excellence for Enterprise Education by the IOEE (Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs) for a further three years.

As the only small and specialist University in the UK to have been granted the IOEE’s Centre of Excellence status, it highlights the emphasis the RAU places on entrepreneurship and innovation, vital skills required for the future workforce.

Katherine Duke, Head of Enterprise and Employability at the RAU, said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded Centre of Excellence status for a second time and to continue to build on our existing relationship with the IOEE.

“To have gained our status in 2019, and then to have retained it in 2022, is very important to us and recognises the support we offer to our entrepreneurial students as well as the wider University entrepreneurial eco-system.”

The RAU’s award-winning Enterprise and Entrepreneurship programme is available to all RAU students and provides support from idea generation through proof of concept funding to the University’s annual Grand Idea ‘Dragons’ Den style’ competition which has £5,000 prize fund.

Sarah Trouton, Chief Executive Officer of the IOEE, said:

“We are delighted to confirm the RAU’s reapproval as an esteemed IOEE Centre of Excellence. The RAU has fostered an entrepreneurial culture which is clearly evident throughout the University, including staff and students.

“The University provides a unique environment where students across all disciplines are provided with a diverse range of opportunities to develop and fulfil their enterprising and entrepreneurial capabilities. We are proud to be working with the RAU once again and look forward to supporting many more students in their entrepreneurial journey.”

For more information about the RAU’s Enterprise and Entrepreneurship programme please visit

https://www.rau.ac.uk/study/enterprise-entrepreneurship

