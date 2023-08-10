Salford Business School alumna balances becoming a mum and law career with first-class honours

An accomplished alumna of the University of Salford Business School is a shining example of perseverance and dedication.

A mother of two boys, Camisha Winter was pregnant with her first baby during her first year at the University. Despite the added responsibilities of becoming a mum, she successfully balanced her studies with caring for her baby. Her determination paid off as she proudly graduated with a first-class honours degree, carving a path for a promising career as a Trainee Solicitor at Eversheds Sutherland.

Camisha’s journey at Salford Business School extended beyond balancing academic commitments and motherhood. As a first-generation university student, Camisha broke new ground, eliciting immense pride from her parents who felt secure knowing she was pursuing a valuable degree. She expressed sincere gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey.

Reflecting on her training contract with Eversheds Sutherland, Camisha emphasises the practicality of her degree which helped her to apply her knowledge of the law to a career in industry. She said: “My Lecturers went beyond the focus of simply passing exams, prioritising my development to ensure I graduated with the real-world skills crucial for success. This hands-on teaching approach has played an instrumental role in my professional growth, providing me with the necessary foundation for my training contract.”

Louise Hall, Senior Lecturer in Law (Practice) and Solicitor, who helped secure a crucial placement for Camisha, commented:

“Camisha’s steadfast perseverance and resilience shone brightly throughout her studies. She exemplifies the ability to successfully balance personal commitments and academic pursuits, igniting a flame of inspiration for all our students.”

Camisha states, “I will be forever grateful for the help and guidance I received from the school, Louise and the wider team at the University”.

At Salford Business School, there is a deep appreciation for the significance of practical experience in the realm of law education. The school’s mission goes beyond imparting theoretical knowledge. It is to equip students with practical skills and experiences that will hold lasting value throughout their professional journeys. Camisha’s considerable achievements serve as a shining example of this guiding philosophy of education.

In an encouraging message to aspiring law students, Camisha offers valuable advice derived from her own experiences. She emphasises the importance of thorough research into law firms before the application process, advising: “A tailor-made approach for a select few firms can significantly enhance your chances of securing a contract and staying with the company.”

Louise concluded: “We take pride in alumni such as Camisha, who embody the core values of resilience, hard work and the ability to successfully balance personal and professional commitments. The school remains committed to providing industry-relevant education that equips students with the necessary skills to navigate real-world challenges, as evidenced by Camisha’s journey.”

Published in