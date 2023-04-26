Salford Business School to host Young Enterprise UK Start-Up Final with Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal

University of Salford Business School will host the Young Enterprise UK Start-Up Final 2023 at its Peel Park campus on 10 May 2023, with several high-profile guests including The Princess Royal, the Civic Mayor of Salford, Diane Hawkins JP LLB, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, and the High Sheriff in attendance.

The prestigious event, which recognises and rewards student entrepreneurs who are paving the way in innovation and pioneering business concepts, will see 15 student teams from across Britain compete for a place in the coveted European final in Istanbul, Turkey in July.

Amongst those competing will be second-year Salford Business School students, Thalia Guest, Oliver Scragg and Samuel Ball with their business, Making Sense, which provides sensory toys for adults with disabilities.

They will be up against teams from institutions across the UK, including UA92 (University Academy 92), University of Chester, University of Hertfordshire, Truro and Penwith College and University Centre, Blackburn.

This year’s Start-Up Final coincides with the 60th anniversary of Young Enterprise, a national financial and enterprise education charity that motivates young people to succeed in the changing world of work by equipping them with the work skills, knowledge and confidence they need.

During her visit, The Princess Royal will meet University students, stakeholders and partners at the

Institution where her father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the first Chancellor.

Gabi Round, Lecturer in Enterprise at Salford Business School, who works with Young Enterprise at the University alongside module leader, Dr Jonathan Owens, commented:

“To have The Princess Royal and several other high-profile guests, including the Civic Mayor of Salford, join us for this important event is amazing and real credit to our fantastic students who are already making waves in the world of business.

“Our students won the top prize at the European final in Tallinn, Estonia last year and we have no doubt this year’s team, Making Sense, have a great chance of following in their footsteps. Our ethos here at Salford Business School really does embody empowering the ethical entrepreneurs of tomorrow and the success we’ve experienced with Young Enterprise really showcases that.”

The foundation for Making Sense is driven by an incredibly important cause which is close to the team’s heart. The inspiration for the business comes from 22-year-old, Renee, who is Thalia’s boyfriend’s sister and has Angelman Syndrome, a genetic condition affecting the nervous system which causes severe physical and learning disabilities. The business’ mission is to empower adults with disabilities, while removing any stigma by creating positive awareness of conditions of this nature.

Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise, added:

“The Start-Up Programme is a fantastic way for university students of all backgrounds to apply their learning in a truly practical way through running their own business. We are incredibly grateful to the University of Salford Business School for hosting the UK final during our charity’s 60th anniversary year and for providing a platform for these amazing young people to showcase the talent, skills and mindsets they have developed throughout the programme. Congratulations to all this year’s Start-Up teams and best wishes to the finalists.”

In 2022, Salford Business School students, Jake Naylor, Jordan Hall and Arran McDonald, won for their biodegradable and affordable ear protection business, hearNprotect, beating competition from 375,000 students from 42 countries across Europe.

Those competing at the UK final will present their business idea to a panel of respected judges from the likes of The Marketing Trust, The Institute of Leadership and Management, the Institute of Export and International Trade and Avanade.

