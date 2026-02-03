Saudi Ministry of Culture Signs Partnership with the Royal College of Art (RCA) for the Riyadh University of Arts

The Saudi Ministry of Culture has signed a partnership with the Royal College of Art (RCA) for Riyadh University of Arts (RUA)’s College of Architecture and Design and College of Visual Arts and Photography. The partnership aims to further develop cultural and artistic talent and drive cultural exchange.

The signing ceremony took place at the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale on the opening day of its third edition, titled “في الحِلّ والترحال” / In Interludes and Transitions. One of the Kingdom’s most significant art and cultural events, the Biennale is held at JAX creative district. Ms. Noha Kattan, Deputy Minister of National Partnerships and Talent Development, Saudi Ministry of Culture signed for Riyadh University of Arts, while RCA was represented by their President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Christoph Lindner.

Under the terms of the partnership, RCA will work with RUA to co-design undergraduate and postgraduate programs, as well as foundational programs covering architecture, urban design, and design.

The programs stand as a bridge between heritage and innovation, cultivating Saudi talent to shape the built environments and design, as well as train students across traditional and contemporary visual arts with creativity from a global perspective rooted in the Kingdom’s unique cultural identity.

Founded in London in 1837, the Royal College of Art has been ranked the number one art and design university in the world for 11 consecutive years (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2015-2025), and is one of the most research-intensive specialist art and design universities in the UK. It offers a wide array of visual arts, design, architecture, communication and humanities programs across its Schools, focusing on developing professional competence and pushing the boundaries of practice through teaching, research, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

The partnership with RCA will be within a series of partnerships and MOUs for the Riyadh University of Arts and its colleges with leading international institutions to co-design academic programs, collaborate in research, and offer enriching programs in cultural education and development.

In December 2025, RUA announced partnerships between their College of Film and the University of Southern California’s (USC) School of Cinematic Arts (SCA); between SOAS University of London and their College of Heritage and Civilization Studies; AMDA College of the Performing Art and RUA’s College of Theater and Performing Art; and between ESSEC Business School and RUA’s College of Cultural Management.

Riyadh University of Arts was announced September 2025, at the Cultural Investment Conference by His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud, Saudi Minister of Culture, as a cornerstone for creative education and cultural innovation. The university aims to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and vision needed to shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s creative economy.

Further details of RUA, its colleges, and partnerships will be announced on its official website when it launches in the first quarter of 2026.