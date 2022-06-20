Scholarship launched for students impacted by conflict

Ukrainian students whose studies have been disrupted by the war with Russia are being invited to apply for a new scholarship.

The University of Edinburgh’s Sanctuary Scholarship offers financial and welfare support to doctoral students in war-torn regions.

The pilot programme enables students to study in Edinburgh, undertake short visits to the city, or receive support and mentoring to continue their research studies in their own country.

Students researching engineering, life sciences, physical sciences, medicine and veterinary subjects are eligible to apply.

The scheme was created in response to the war in Ukraine, but is open to any international applicant affected by armed conflict.

Professor Antony Maciocia, Dean of Postgraduate Research in the University’s College of Science and Engineering said: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has had a devastating impact on students, with many suddenly facing an uncertain future.

“As a University of Sanctuary, we have a strong history of providing a place of refuge and education for those seeking protection from armed conflict. We hope that the Sanctuary Scholarship will enable doctoral students affected by conflict to achieve their academic goals and feel supported by our community of students and academics here in Edinburgh.”

