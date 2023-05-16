SCL Education Joins Forces with De Montfort University, Leicester

An exciting new partnership between SCL Education and De Montfort University, Leicester has been announced today, expanding SCL Education’s qualifications within sport, physical activity, and leisure management. This partnership allows SCL to provide their young people and adults with high-quality higher education learning that will enhance their development and maximise their future career opportunities, including progression to third-year University degrees.

SCL Education has a 20+ year history in the world of sport, unlocking potential by delivering sports education programmes to ages 16-18 across the UK. However, for the first time at SCL, with the collaboration of De Montfort University, learners can now access higher education level studies and earn a Level 5 Diploma in Sport.

Over 18-year-old learners can now envision a higher education degree in a career they love. As a result of the cooperation with De Montfort University, Leicester, SCL students will have the opportunity to gain qualifications past Level 3. This will ultimately enable them to progress further in their own studies and career in Sports, Physical Activity and Leisure Management. Using SCL Education`s expert blended programme delivery combined with De Montfort University`s support, students can thrive in the world of higher education and earn invaluable skills that will enable them to continue in their sports learning journey.

Stuart Allen, Operations Director of Education and School Services at SCL Education Group, said:

“This is a milestone for SCL. We’re very excited to offer the next steps to our Level 3 students and external Level 3s. We understand the power and impact of sport-centred learning in developing critical employability skills and behaviours to enhance our learners’ opportunities for their future careers. Therefore, our partnership with DMU is an exceptional opportunity to provide our young people with a career curriculum pathway in Sport, Physical Activity and Leisure Management from Level 1 to Level 5. In addition, our value-added proposition of sports enrichment and participation will allow our learners to study higher education study whilst accessing ongoing opportunities to develop their sporting talent as well as developing their physical health and mental resilience for future life. Exciting times for SCL and DMU.”

Paul Illingworth, Head of the Leicester School of Allied Health Sciences in the Faculty of Health & Life Sciences, De Montfort University, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with SCL on this exciting new development. This expands our portfolio of sport-related programmes at DMU, including MA Sports History & Culture, MSc/PG Dip/PG Cert Sports Management and the award-winning FIFA Master International MA in Management, Law and Humanities. This new development with SCL will give learners an added insight into university life, as they are students of the university, and will benefit their learning, development and future career prospects.”

Learners can register their interest now to join the Level 4 Sports programme in September 2023, by emailing registerinterest@wearescl.co.uk.

Discover more about De Montfort University, Leicester and SCL Education.

Published in