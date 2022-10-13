SCL Education Launches Performing Arts Programme in Partnership with LEAD Education

Education and training providers SCL Education and LEAD Education have today announced a partnership that will see them deliver a unique performing arts programme to young people across the UK.

SCL Education have a 20+ year history in the world of sport, delivering study programmes to 16 – 18 year olds in a variety of disciplines, including sport, fitness, business and employability. The partnership with LEAD Education marks an exciting time of diversification, expanding into a new area and championing the potential within the creative industries.

LEAD Education delivers a range of vocational courses to learners of all ages, abilities and backgrounds across the UK. The partnership with SCL was inspired by LEAD’s shared history in sport, beginning with an outdoor education sports programme in 2016 and continuing with a focus on physical education, employability and later, performing arts, after identifying a gap in the market.

Steve Mann, Director of LEAD Education, said:

“It’s very satisfying to know that many of the young people who have taken part in a LEAD programme now have jobs within the industry they have chosen. It’s not just about performing either – it’s about business and the arts in general, as some have gone into music production or teaching. We knew we had a viable and quality model but needed to grow it to reach more people and change their lives forever. This new contract with SCL Education has been a game changer and I’m looking forward to helping as many young people as I can to live their dream.”

This opportunity to take LEAD Education to the next level presented itself in the partnership with SCL Education, who will deliver high quality English and Maths teaching and a personal development programme for learners alongside LEAD’s performing arts curriculum.

Lawrence Blair, Director of Partnerships, SCL Education said:

“SCL Education are delighted to be partnering with LEAD Education to deliver Performing Arts qualifications to our learners. With more than 20 years in the sports industry, we are excited to be diversifying into a new area that will allow us to offer a pathway into the ever-growing creative sector. The launch of our partnership is the start of a new relationship between two education and training providers with aligned missions and values.”

With spaces available for this academic year, the new partnership will provide learners with exciting job prospects for the future, as described by current student, Kayleigh:

“Training with LEAD Education is the best decision I have ever made. Over the last two years I have received training in a full range of dance styles, acting and singing. In classes I have been given individual attention and received the feedback and corrections I needed to improve and fulfil my potential. Due to my training, I have been successful in multiple auditions and have been offered places at a number of top drama schools which I could never dreamed of only a few years ago.”

Visit SCL Education and LEAD Education to find out more and to get in touch.

