SCL Education and Les Mills team up to inspire the next generation of fitness professionals

SCL Education have today announced that they are partnering with global fitness brand, Les Mills, to provide their learners with high quality training and a pathway to becoming a Les Mills certified fitness Instructor.

SCL Education have a 20+ year history in the world of sport, unlocking potential by delivering sports education programmes to 16 – 18 year olds across the UK.

With students now able to complete world-leading Instructor Training, Les Mills will offer the next step on their journey with the opportunity to gain qualifications that will ultimately enable them progress further in their own studies and career in Sport and Fitness.

Using their trademark online choreographed group exercise programmes, such as BODYPUMP, including everything from cardio workouts to toning and shaping, students will tap into the world of Les Mills and gain invaluable skills that will enable them to inspire and motivate people to change their lives.

Sarah Durnford, Instructor Experience Development Director for Les Mills said:



“Les Mills is excited to be working with SCL Education as we work together to deliver the highest quality of training to a new generation of Instructors and passionate students pursuing a career in Sport and Fitness.”

Learners who complete the SCL Education and Les Mills programme will have a variety of exit routes on offer, including taking their first steps into entrepreneurship, employment or further study.

Stuart Allen, Operations Director of Education and School Services at SCL Education Group said:



“Continuing our legacy within sport by partnering with Les Mills to deliver fitness training is an exciting step for SCL Education. I am looking forward to working with the Les Mills team and to seeing the doors this opportunity opens for our learners in pursuing their career goals.”

The 1 year programme is available as a funded qualification for 16 – 18’s and accessible to 19+ learners through the option of an advanced learner loan.

Learners can register their interest now to join the NCFE Gym Instructing and Personal Training programme in September 2023, by emailing [email protected].

