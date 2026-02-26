Sector and media experts join judging panel for national education awards 

A panel of influential figures from education, skills, and the media will come together to judge the 2026 Aspiration Awards – a nationwide celebration of individuals and organisations making an outstanding impact in learning.

Founded by the educational charity NCFE, the Aspiration Awards are now in their ninth year and continue to shine a light on the accomplishments of learners, apprentices, educators, and providers across the UK.

This year’s judging panel includes senior figures influencing policy and sector leadership, such as Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP; Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy at Association of Colleges; Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of Education and Training Foundation; and Rachel Johnson, CEO of PiXL.

Among those bringing specialist expertise from the apprenticeships landscape are Kasim Choudhry, Executive Director of Pathway Group, and Lindsay Conroy, CEO of Association of Apprentices, both of whom play a key role in developing high‑quality pathways for learners and employers.

Adding further depth and media insight to the panel are journalists and broadcasters including Samantha Booth, Deputy Editor at Schools Week; Shane Chowen, Editor of FE Week; Jane Hamilton, journalist at The Times and The Sun; Katy Morton, News Editor at Nursery World; and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Their combined expertise in education journalism and storytelling will help shine a light on the most inspiring achievements among this year’s nominees.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer at NCFE, said:

“It’s a privilege to bring together such an experienced and varied panel of judges for the 2026 Aspiration Awards. Each of them brings valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities within further education, helping us shine a light on those achieving extraordinary things.

“As we celebrate the people and organisations driving real change, the expertise and commitment of our judges will be central to choosing the stand‑out stories of this year.”

The full list of judges for each category at the 2026 Aspiration Awards is as below:

Against All Odds

Charlotte Jones, Project Manager, Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network

Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News

Helen Ketteringham, Chief People Officer, NCFE

Katy Morton, News Editor, Nursery World

Apprentice of the Year

Jane Hamilton, Journalist, The Times/The Sun

Kasim Choudhry, Executive Director, Pathway Group

Leanne Poole, Head of EPA Operations, NCFE

Lindsay Conroy, CEO, Association of Apprentices

Centre of the Year

Anthony Painter, Director of Strategic Engagement, Ufi VocTech Trust

Jenny Patrickson, Director, Active IQ

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer, NCFE

Shane Chowen, Editor, FE Week

Learner of the Year

Ben Rowland, CEO, AELP

Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges

Rachel Johnson, CEO, PiXL

Stewart Foster, Chief Regulatory Officer, NCFE

Support Staff of the Year

Brian Queen, Head of Customer Service, NCFE

Jacqui Jones, Head of Operations and Governance, The Exams Office

Samantha Booth, Deputy Editor, Schools Week

Vic Goddard, Executive Principal, Passmores Academy

Educator of the Year

Jenna Wrathall MBE, High Performance Coach & Curriculum Lead, WorldSkills UK

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO, Education and Training Foundation

Kris Todd, Chief Financial Officer, NCFE

Lesley Davies CBE, Executive Director, Chartered Institute for Further Education

Nominations for the 2026 Aspiration Awards close at 9am on Tuesday 3 March, with the shortlisting and judging stages due to take place following this. The full list of Aspiration Award winners is anticipated to be announced in June.