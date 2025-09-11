SERC Secures Turing Funding for Student Study and Placements

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has secured funding through the Turing Scheme for students and accompanying staff to undertake part-funded study or work-based placements across the world in the 2025/26 academic year.

Elaine McKeown, Senior International Development Manager said, “We are delighted that up to 90 students and 20 staff from across the college will undertake either a study or work placement next spring.

“Students from animal management, business studies, culinary arts, computing, construction, early years, health and social care, media production, travel and tourism and sport courses will be heading off for part funded work placements in South Africa, St Lucia, Bali, Thailand and Europe.

“Our experience is that a study or work placement abroad is often a life-changing experience for students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improve their technical skills and boost their employability.”

The first cohort of 36 students from the college’s culinary arts, travel and tourism, early years and health and social care programmes, will travel to Bali in March to participate in a citizenship and cultural immersion programme, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore global citizenship, sustainability, and wellness.

Nine media production students will travel to Tenerife to complete a Digital Marketing course that will improve their digital media skills, whilst 27 business studies, computing and construction students will travel to Thailand to participate in a global citizenship programme which will include visits to eco-tourism sites, sustainable farms, and urban development projects to gain understanding of the impact of ethical business and responsible tourism in Thailand.

A life-changing volunteer experience awaits nine sport students, who will head to St Lucia to work alongside United Through Sport volunteers to develop and deliver sports and coaching programmes to local children from disadvantaged backgrounds; and nine animal care students will participate in a volunteer placement with the Waterberg Biomonitoring Team who are responsible for ongoing ecological monitoring on the Welgevonden Game Reserve in South Africa.

Elaine added, “Students improve their language skills and transversal skills, or T-Skills, such as communication, collaboration and teamwork, and problem-solving skills, and the whole experience means they gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. For some students, a placement or study trip can be the first time they have travelled abroad, so it can help their independence towards adulthood as they take responsibility for important travel documents and manage their finances abroad.”

She concluded, “Funding through the Turing Scheme allows SERC to build long-term partnerships with counterparts and organisations to share best practice approaches; this has a positive impact on the curriculum, both here and in the placement nation.”

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain by helping organisations to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is the Department for Education.