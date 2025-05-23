SERC Shortlisted for OCN NI Learner Endeavour Awards

Students, projects and staff at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have been shortlisted for Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN) Learning Endeavour Awards.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout Northern Ireland.

SERC representatives are finalists in six of the nine award categories and include:

Students, Mykhailo Chernenko and Samantha McCauley – Further Education Learner of the Year Award;

Student, Zarifa Asghari – Essential Skills Learner of the Year;

Student, Eugene Prunty – Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year;

Lecturer, Pauline Blair – Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year;

Truffle Shop, the vintage shop at SERC’s Downpatrick Campus, run by the Foundation Skills team and students, is shortlisted in the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category; and

SERC is finalist in the Provider of the Year category.

Tommy Martin, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC said, “We are immensely proud to have students, staff, projects, and SERC as a whole, shortlisted for the OCN Learner Endeavour Awards.

“To be shortlisted in six of the nine categories, from entries across Northern Ireland, is testament to the determination and professionalism of our students and staff teams and our commitment at SERC to deliver real learning for real life.”

The awards shortlist includes nominees from all over Northern Ireland and covers nine categories: Third Sector Learner of the Year, Further Education Learner of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Learner of the Year, Schools Learner of the Year, Advancing Learning Through Innovation, Essential Skills Learner of the Year, Provider of the Year, Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year and Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year.

This year has seen record numbers of entries which has made the judging process even more difficult, as outlined by Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN: “We have been delighted with the huge response from learners and their education and training providers. OCN’s annual Learning Endeavour Awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our recognised centres.

Martin Flynn added: “This year’s awards ceremony is particularly special as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, three decades of championing lifelong learning, educational opportunity and personal achievement. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, your passion and perseverance are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating your accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”

Winners of the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 will be announced at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 24 June.