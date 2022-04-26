Six of the best as Edinburgh College receives record awards shortlisting haul

Edinburgh College has bagged six nominations at the 2022 Herald Higher Education Awards – recognising outstanding efforts and achievements of staff and students across the College.

The awards celebrate institutions which provide Higher Education in Scotland and showcase key aspects of education excellence across college and universities.

Edinburgh College has been shortlisted for significant achievements involving a variety of projects in the following five categories.

Partnership Award

Emerging Leaders programme

Edinburgh College worked in partnership with the Scottish Association of Minority Ethnic Educators (SAMEE) and the Scottish Parliament to design a bespoke ‘Emerging Leaders’ leadership and management training programme to support minority ethnic employees in achieving their full potential now and in the future. Thirteen Scottish Parliament employees completed the course.

Edinburgh College’s Digital Care Hub in partnership with The University of Edinburgh

Edinburgh College launched a new digital care hub, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, designed to provide greater skills and opportunities to health and social care students in the Lothians. The Digital Care Hub, located at the College’s Sighthill Campus, equips students with the transferrable skills required to fulfil a successful career in areas including Health and Social Care, Dental and Pharmacy with a particular emphasis on technology-enabled care.

Supporting Student Wellbeing

Support for unaccompanied young people

This shortlisting follows tremendous work by Student Experience teams in providing additional support to unaccompanied young people who are separated from their parents and may arrive in the UK feeling frightened and alone. Many of these young people have lived through unbelievable trauma.

Innovative Use of Technology

VR Dementia Experience

Edinburgh College worked in partnership with technology company Cadpeople to create a ground-breaking software programme which uses Virtual Reality to teach a key SQA Module in Dementia Care. The Dementia Care VR programme is at the centre of Edinburgh College’s Digital Care Hub project. The partnership with Cadpeople has delivered an immersive experience which prepares students for working with those living with dementia in our communities.

Research Project of the Year

Edinburgh College Research Unit

The Edinburgh College Research Unit (ECRU) is a college-wide project involving over 60 college support and lecturing staff, students from across the College faculty areas, and a growing range of external partners. Since the inception of the (ECRU), £25,000 of new funding has been secured from College and Edinburgh College Development Trust budgets and has been allocated to fund a wide range of research projects and activities.

Lifetime Achievement

Marjory Crooks

Recently-retired Head of School for Broadcast Media, Marjory Crooks, has been shortlisted following more than 20 years dedicated to improving opportunities for her students within the Creative Industries. Marjory helped to revolutionise course offering and delivery across Design, Photography and Broadcast Media at Edinburgh College and legacy college, Stevenson. More than that, Marjory introduced a wealth of industry connections to the College, providing students with unique opportunities to perfect their craft while working alongside professionals in their field – equipping them for the world of work.

Edinburgh College Principal Audrey Cumberford said: “I am delighted to see so many of our staff and student projects being recognised by the Herald HE Awards alongside other colleges and universities across the country. “To receive six nominations is a wonderful achievement – one which fills me with immense pride. It is a privilege to work alongside so many committed colleagues who deliver brilliance on a daily basis. This recognition of that brilliance is thoroughly deserved, congratulations and thank you to every person involved. Edinburgh College Principal, Audrey Cumberford

The winners of the Herald HE Awards 2022 will be announced during a ceremony taking place on Tuesday 31 May at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

