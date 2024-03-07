Sixth form students to earn their campaign stripes to win an election-inspired trip to the USA

Education charity, The Talent Foundry is offering Year 12 students with a passion for politics the opportunity to win trip-of-a-lifetime to follow the US Presidential Election in Washington DC in November 2024.

The Inspire US programme returns to schools and colleges in underserved communities this term to support student teams who are interested in a political career build their skills and confidence in campaigning. Through the development and delivery of a campaign to improve community cohesion in their local area, students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds will be in with a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip the USA.

Over the course of three months, student teams will be supported by industry experts to develop their teamwork, influencing and communication skills to produce a grassroots campaign that improves awareness and understanding of different cultures or tackles a social justice issue important and local to them.

Shortlisted teams will be invited to submit and present their campaign results to a professional panel at a Finalists Forum day in London in June. The panel will judge the campaigns based on creativity, their communications approach, reach and impact.

Four winning teams (20 students) will be offered an 8-day, all-expenses paid trip to Washington DC to take part in a Campaign College alongside the final days of the US Presidential Election. Students will stay on university campuses, visit the capital environs, network with a range of experts and prominent speakers in US politics, hit the campaign trail in election hotspots around Virginia and Pennsylvania, and learn new skills to use in campaigning and their future careers back home.

Jenni Anderson, Chief Executive at The Talent Foundry said:

“2024 is democracy’s biggest year, with more than 80 countries holding national elections. For students considering a career in politics, law or public service, this programme is a chance to test their campaigning skills and get feedback and advice from those who live and breathe the most famous campaign trail in the world.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the final days of an election where the world is watching. The skills, networks and connections the students will make while campaigning locally will be put into practice on a global stage. We wish them the best of luck in delivering their social justice projects to make a difference in their local communities.”

Inspire US alumni said:

“Inspire US has a place for everyone. It’s a safe place to find yourself and your values. It makes you challenge your thoughts and ideas through healthy debate. I feel confident about approaching challenges with an open mind and enthusiasm.”

“This trip has honestly transformed me as a person. Instead of saying no to new things I’ve learnt to say yes and to be more confident in my skills and abilities. This trip has taught me a lot more about politics, campaigning and life skills – how to cook, network, live with new people and to be independent.”

Teachers wishing to register students to participate in the programme should visit The Talent Foundry website or email [email protected]

The Talent Foundry Campaign College will take place in Washington DC from 30 October – 6 November 2024.

This programme will be the fourth overseas Inspire US programme offered by The Talent Foundry to schools in underserved communities. Students travelled to the USA for the 2012 and 2016 elections and 2018 midterm elections. This programme is being funded by Denford Associates and The Talent Foundry donors and supporters.

Inspire US is available to students in Year 12 going into Year 13 in September 2024, or S5 – S6 in Scotland. One member of teaching or support staff from each winning team or school will accompany their students to the Finalist Forum in London and to the USA.