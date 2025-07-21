South Hampshire College Students Honoured at Inspiring Award Ceremonies

A series of three memorable student awards ceremonies have been staged across South Hampshire College Group this summer, celebrating learners and apprentices who have gone above and beyond in their studies, work placements, and contributions to college life.

Event Management Students rolled out the red carpet at Eastleigh College, Fareham College and Southampton College, as award winners gathered with friends, families and lecturers to celebrate their successes this year. All in attendance were treated to delicious canapés and drinks prepared by Hospitality and Catering Students before winners took to the stage to receive their certificates and have their professional photographs taken.

Awards were presented in three key categories: Resilience, Achievement, and Contribution – each highlighting students who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, perseverance, and impact both academically and within the wider college community. Four special awards were then presented at each College to mark the overall Young Person, Higher Education, Apprentice and Adult Students of the Year.

Eastleigh College’s Young Student of the Year was Alicia Elkins, with the Adult Student of the Year Brenna Frost-Williams and the Apprentice of the Year awarded to Ben Brockway. Tyler Willis was named the Higher Education Student of the Year.

Vice Principal of Eastleigh College Rosie Sharp said:

“Every student recognised in these awards has done something extraordinary. These students have stood out not just through their results, but through their attitude, their work ethic, and the impact they’ve made on those around them.”

Fareham College was delighted to name Jake Pazzard as Young Student of the Year, while Jon Lloyd-Jones received the title of Adult Student of the Year. Katie Cumming was honoured as Apprentice of the Year, and Tayler Merrell was recognised as Higher Education Student of the Year.

Ben Sheridan, Vice Principal of Fareham College, said:

“We are constantly amazed by the standard of work our students produce – innovative, inspiring, and full of promise … their dedication and contributions have played a vital role in making our college the vibrant, high-achieving community we are so proud of.”

At Southampton College, Amelie Osman was named Young Student of the Year, with Bruno Neves receiving the Adult Student of the Year award. Summer-Louise Risbey was honoured as Apprentice of the Year, while the Higher Education Student of the Year accolade went to Asif Yaqub.

Vice Principal of Southampton College Neala Whybrow said:

“In my short time here at Southampton College, I have been overwhelmed by the hardworking, caring and driven attitudes presented by our students and staff, and therefore being able to be a part of this event is a true honour.”