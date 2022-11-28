Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

South Lanarkshire College student wins top award

South Lanarkshire College November 28, 2022
0 Comments
South Lanarkshire College Plumbing and Gas student, Tom Gillies, has been named as a Rising Star of the Industry at the Scotland and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF) Best Apprentice Plumber awards.

Tom who is employed by BS Plumbing and Heating, was nominated by South Lanarkshire College Curriculum Manager James Jamieson for the award.

The SNIPEF best Apprentice awards shine a light on apprentices in the plumbing and heating sector.  Apprentices are nominated by employers and lecturers for the talent and enthusiasm they bring to their course and their working life.

To celebrate his hard work and determination, Tom along with apprentices from other institutions all received a £100 voucher.

SNIPEF’s accolade to the future stars of the profession comes at a time when plumbing and heating is increasingly being seen as making a valuable social contribution during the transition to net zero carbon as well as being a pathway to a rewarding and satisfying working life.

James Jamieson, Tom’s Curriculum Manager at South Lanarkshire College said, Tom consistently demonstrates hard work, both at South Lanarkshire College before his lecturers and on-site under guidance from his employer BS Plumbing and Heating.  Tom was the number one candidate for my nomination, and I am thrilled that he been honoured with such a prestigious award”

Congratulations Tom.

Published in: Education
South Lanarkshire College

