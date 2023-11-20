Sparkies shine at Student Radio Awards

Spark volunteers win SIX awards at the Student Radio Awards on Tuesday 14 November at the O2 in London

Seven talented broadcasters from the University of Sunderland’s community station Spark have bagged prizes at this year’s Student Radio Awards (SRAs).

The awards, held annually since 1995, celebrate and recognise the achievement and talent in the student radio and audio community.

Judged by nearly 200 industry-appointed judges, hundreds of student entries, spanning over a dozen categories, are whittled down to bronze, silver and gold winners.

Bringing awards back to Sunderland are:

Grace McDonough, Lottie Steele and Roisin Zerhouni (GRL) (MA Radio, Audio and Podcasting graduates) – Gold, Best Special

Hope Lynes (MA Radio, Audio and Podcasting graduate) – Two Gold awards, Best Presenter and Best Speech Programming

Chrissy Cameron (MA Radio, Audio and Podcasting) – Silver, Best Podcast

Tyler Selby (BA Journalism graduate) – Silver, Best Entertainment

Jack Chappell (MA Radio, Audio and Podcasting) – Bronze, Best Producer

The ceremony – hosted in the indigo at London’s 02 arena – is attended by more than 200 students and 200 industry guests, including some of the biggest names in broadcast talent and senior management from public, commercial and independent networks, agencies, and companies around the UK.

Dr Caroline Mitchell, Professor of Radio and Participation at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Congratulations to these students who have developed excellent radio shows and podcasts as part of their taught programmes across the Faculty: BA Media Production, Screen Performance, Journalism and MA Radio, Audio and Podcasting. Getting these awards will definitely help them stand out in the radio, audio and podcast industries.

“The SRAs are sponsored by Global, BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 1 and it’s clear that our students’ experience on Spark makes them stand out to employers and they are getting jobs on graduation. I have no doubt that all these award winners will go on to do great things in the media.”

Hope is a regular presenter on Kerrang! and Chrissy is waking up the nation throughout November as a presenter on BBC Radio 1’s Friday Early Breakfast show.

Lottie is working full time as a podcast producer, marketing specialist and copywriter at Moja Newcastle.

Dr Richard Berry, Senior Lecturer in Radio at the University and manager of Spark, said:

“This is another great night for the Spark team, and especially for those who picked up awards. Our aim with Spark is to give volunteers the space to try out ideas and develop their craft.

“These awards (and the nominations before them) are testament to the hard work everyone puts into running the station.”

