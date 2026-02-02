Sporting success for BSDC at AoC Championships

Students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently showcased their talent, commitment and sporting spirit at the AoC Sport regional championships, competing across a range of tournaments including cross-country, badminton, cricket and netball. The championships brought together colleges from across the region, providing students with the opportunity to test themselves against strong competition while representing BSDC on a wider stage.

Three students proudly represented the College in the cross-country competition, taking on challenging courses against athletes from a number of further education institutions. All three delivered impressive performances, demonstrating determination, resilience and a high level of fitness. Their efforts were rewarded with qualification for the AoC Sport national championships, which are set to take place in April. This achievement highlights the strength of cross-country at BSDC and marks a significant milestone for the students involved.

Alongside cross-country, BSDC students also competed in both cricket and netball. The cricket team was particularly noteworthy, as it was made up entirely of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) learners. Their participation reflected not only their developing sporting ability, but also their enthusiasm, confidence and willingness to engage in extracurricular activities alongside their studies. The team’s involvement underlined the College’s inclusive approach to sport and its commitment to encouraging students from all backgrounds to take part.

BTEC Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Sport student Jacob Davies took part in the championships and spoke positively about his experience. He said: “I really enjoyed participating in the AoC Sport championships. They were engaging and well organised and I would 100% take part again, as it was such a good experience.” His comments reflect the value of the event in providing students with meaningful competition and memorable experiences.

The netball team was made up of eight students from a range of different course areas, demonstrating the strong level of interest in competitive sport across the College. Among them was Lucy Kitchener, a Level 3 Sport student, who competed in both netball and badminton during the championships. Speaking about her experience, Lucy said: “The championships were very fun and enjoyable. I loved competing against other students and taking part in a variety of sports, including netball and badminton. It was great to see other people’s abilities and their passion for sport.”

More competitions are scheduled to take place in the coming months, including the AoC Sport regional basketball championships, as well as the national championships where BSDC will once again compete in cross-country. These events will provide further opportunities for students to develop their skills and represent the College.

Exclusive to AoC Sport member colleges, the AoC Sport championships celebrate competitive sport within further education, offering recognition, enjoyment and the chance to compete against colleges from across the country.

Callum Gilbert, Sports Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), said: “I’m immensely proud of all the students who took part in the AoC Sport regional championships. It was fantastic to see them go above and beyond, with several students achieving personal bests. Each year, we’re seeing an increasing number of learners getting involved in these competitions, which is extremely positive. It’s especially encouraging to see our ESOL students taking part. We actively promote sporting opportunities to learners from all course areas so it’s great to see that approach having such a positive impact.