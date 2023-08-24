St Dunstan’s College celebrates best GCSE results on record

St Dunstan’s College is delighted to announce Year 11 students have achieved the best GCSE results on record for the school, outside of the pandemic.

This year, 86% of all grades were 9-6, with 67% of grades being 9-7, the former A*/ A grade. 45% of all grades were also grade 9-8, equivalent to A*.

Reflecting on the excellent results, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett, said:

‘The whole College community is delighted with these exceptional GCSE results, which represent the best outcomes for our Year 11 students when compared to non-Covid examinations prior to 2020.

‘Students have worked tremendously hard throughout their Middle School journey, and I’m proud to see that our ambitious and dedicated programme, along with our commitment to a broad education, has resulted in excellence across a diverse range of subjects.

‘I look forward to welcoming the students into our Sixth Form and I’m sure they will achieve great results in their upcoming A Level studies.’

Jonathan Holmes, Deputy Head Academic, added:

‘Having come through the various challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, these results are a rightful testament to the dedication of our Year 11 students and their teachers across many years of St Dunstan’s school life. These students would have just been starting their GCSE content in some subjects when we first went to online live lessons during lockdown periods, and I am incredibly proud of the whole community for these results.

I am sure that these students will go on to break further records when they come to their A Levels in our Sixth Form! But today is rightly about celebration and enjoying the successful achievements that these students so thoroughly deserve.’

Year 11 student, Joe, said:

‘I’m so pleased and really excited by my results. Sixth form will be a new challenge for me.’

Speaking about the next chapter in Sixth Form, student Yasmin, explained:

‘I’m really pleased and happy. I’m excited to be able to focus on individual subjects.’

Year 11 student Liam added: ‘

I’m really super happy and struggle to find the words right now.’

Today’s GCSE outcomes follow last week’s record-breaking A Level results for St Dunstan’s. 86% of all A Levelgrades achieved were A* – B and 56% were A* – A.

This summer’s results come at an exciting time for St Dunstan’s College. Last month, the school was named the ‘Most Progressive Independent School’ in London at the Private Education Awards, and last year, the school won Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Schools Awards, which are known as the Oscars of education. Judge David James, who has worked in independent schools for over 20 years, said: ‘There’sa very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community.

‘The head is asking interesting questions of the sector, including areas like privilege and responsibility, which go beyond the usual platitudes. It’sa really interesting school in a tough market, trying to not just survive but actually make something different for the children and families they’re working with.’

The school will host its annual open day on Saturday 23 September 2023 and Sixth Form Open Evening on Tuesday 3 October 2023.

