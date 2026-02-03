St Dunstan’s Education Group and West Lodge School announce new merger

St Dunstan’s Education Group and West Lodge School are delighted to announce a merger, which will take effect from 31 August 2026.

St Dunstan’s and West Lodge have long enjoyed a common south-London heritage.

Speaking about the merger, Head of West Lodge School, Robert Francis said:

“From the outset, our conversations with St Dunstan’s Education Group revealed a cultural alignment, shared values and a joint commitment to providing an education that prepares children for success in a rapidly evolving world.

“Our focus is fostering an environment where every child is empowered to develop, reach their full potential and run their own race. This partnership is a testament to our shared belief in putting children at the centre of everything we do.”

CEO of St Dunstan’s Education Group, Nick Hewlett, added:

“I am delighted to be welcoming another school into our group of like-minded and highly successful schools in south London. West Lodge is a superb school, and I have no doubt that we will enjoy learning from one another as we continue to trailblaze our forward-thinking approach to education.”

West Lodge will be joining St Dunstan’s Junior School, St Dunstan’s Senior School, St Christopher’s The Hall School and Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery.

In recent years, St Dunstan’s has become increasingly known for offering a sector-leading, ambitious and forward-thinking education, with schools within the group winning praise from prestigious award bodies. In 2020, St Dunstan’s was awarded Coeducation School of the Year at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards, which was followed by Senior School of the Year at the Tes Schools Awards, which are known as the Oscars of education, in 2022. Most recently, St Dunstan’s was named most progressive school in London and south-east England in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Rosemead Preparatory School, which joined the group in February 2023, was awarded Excellence in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards 2024 and was the first prep school in the country to receive a ‘significant strength’ in its Independent Schools Inspectorate report. In the summer of 2025, it was named Prep School of the Year by the TES Schools Awards.

St Christopher’s, which is located in the heart of Beckenham, was also awarded a significant strength by the ISI for its outstanding education, taking the total number of significant strengths to four in just two years, across the Group.

The merger will take effect from 31 August 2026 and both organisations are looking forward to working together and building on their respective successes.

St Dunstan’s Education Group CEO, Nick Hewlett, added:

“I look forward to our group of London schools continuing to trailblaze the sector in their collective delivery of excellence. differently.”