Stoke-on-Trent Smashes Guinness World Record with Big Centenary Tea Party!

Stoke-on-Trent has done it! The Big Centenary Tea Party has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Cream Tea Party, bringing together more than 14,000 people at 169 locations for a shared moment of celebration, pride and togetherness.

From Erlangen in Germany to Glastonbury, Ayrshire and even the House of Lords, participants raised their cups and scones at 1100 in unison to mark the city’s 100th birthday.

With five venues officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records, and thousands more people contributing to the joyful spirit of the day, the record attempt was a resounding success.

“This incredible achievement shows the world what we’ve always known here in Stoke-on-Trent, that when we come together, we can achieve great things,” said Nicky Twemlow from YMCA North Staffordshire, part of the event’s organising team. “Every cup of tea shared today was a reminder of our city’s warmth, pride and community spirit.”

What Our Partners Said

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO, Stoke on Trent College

“Stoke-on-Trent College is truly honoured to play our part in a Guinness World Record, for the world’s largest Cream Tea Party. This is a fantastic way to continue the celebrations for the Centenary of Stoke-on-Trent.”

Lisa Healings, Chief Executive, VAST

“Stoke-on-Trent’s centenary year has been a fantastic chance for the city to come together, and to remember and celebrate the amazing community spirit that exists. The Big Centenary Tea Party is an opportunity for local Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise Organisations to bring together their staff, volunteers, members, and clients to say thank you, for the people of Stoke to be part of something memorable, and for local businesses to get involved in supporting events in their local area.

To have also broken a Guinness World Record just makes the event even more special for everyone involved and proves that when we put our minds to it, The People of Stoke-on-Trent can achieve great things.”

Tom Nadin, Head of Project and Business Services, Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce

“The City of Stoke-on-Trent setting the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest tea party, during our City Centenary year, is more than a feel-good moment, it’s proof of our community’s warmth and togetherness. For the Chamber, it shows what’s possible when local businesses and residents come together with pride and creativity. In Stoke, we don’t just make the tea, we make history with it.”

Steve Adams, Chief Executive, Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire

“That’s how you win a world record attempt! The true winner in this is our fantastic city, and this event demonstrated how much unity exists in Stoke-on-Trent. People, charities and businesses from all walks of life, all backgrounds and all environments have come together to celebrate our city and work together for one goal. It just goes to show how much we can achieve when we all pull together. That’s what makes Stoke great, and now we hold the record the world will know it too!”

Cllr Lyn Sharpe, Centenary Champion

“Well done, Stoke-on-Trent. You’re record breakers, ducks! I’m so proud that the city I love came together to celebrate our centenary by smashing an official world record. What a way to mark 100 years of Stoke-on-Trent. Families, friends, neighbours and colleagues came together proving that the simple act of sharing a cuppa can be something extraordinary when done together.”

The event was supported by businesses, charities and individuals across the city and beyond, with hubs including DoubleTree by Hilton, Victoria Hall, Stoke Minster, NatWest Hanley, and Stoke Town Hall playing host to record-breaking gatherings.