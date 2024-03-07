Stokies advised to brush up on their numbers after the Spring Budget

After yesterday’s spring budget, Stokies are being urged to improve their numeracy skills to help understand what the changes mean for them.

The spring budget couldn’t come at a better time as residents across the city continue to feel the effects of the cost of living crisis. Understanding what these announcements mean, and how to make the most of any potential savings, is crucial in these challenging times, but sadly many adults across the city lack the numeracy skills to get to grips with their finances.

That’s why Stoke on Trent College, in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent City Council, is urging adults across the city to access free numeracy courses and support as part of a national government initiative, Multiply.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College who is leading the programme commented:

“We know that, across our City, residents are working hard to meet unprecedented financial demands. Whether budgeting for the weekly shop or dealing with an unexpected bill, the current cost of living crisis means it’s more important than ever to maximise the benefit of any savings to help with every day life. That’s why we are offering these free programmes and courses to support residents and individuals no matter their age or employement status who want to make their money go further.”

Sam Sims, Chief Executive of National Numeracy said:

“Numbers are everywhere in our daily lives, and feeling confident to use them can be a game-changer. It can mean being able to spot a genuine bargain at the shops, apply for a new job, or help your kids with their homework. Feeling confident with numbers makes it easier to build number skills. And building number skills helps us make good decisions in life, at home and at work!”

Later this month, from Monday 18th March the city will welcome a Stoke by Numbers bus. A touring double-decker bus will be situated in various locations across the city offering residents the chance to come and find out more about the programme, join in some engaging activities and build their number confidence.