Stokies urged to access free support this National Numeracy Day

To celebrate National Numeracy Day (22 May 2024), Stoke on Trent College, in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent City Council is encouraging residents across the city to access free support to improve their number confidence before it’s too late.

Stoke by Numbers, part of the government’s national programme, Multiply, offers free numeracy courses to adults across Stoke-on-Trent to improve their ability to understand and use maths in daily life. Since its launch last year, the programme has reached more than 10,000 adults across the city which includes courses such as Managing the Family Budget and Healthy Eating on a Budget and has seen around 2000 completing courses to boost their number confidence and progress onto further learning.

From wanting to help children with homework and getting to grips with household budgets, to improving career prospects, participants across the city have benefited in a variety of ways from the support provided through the Stoke By Numbers programme.

As the programme enters its final year, organisers are now encouraging residents to access this free support while it’s still available.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College who are leading on the programme commented,

“We’re delighted that so many adults across the city have benefited from the free support and training that’s been provided through Stoke by Numbers. We know from speaking to participants the real difference that has been made to their everyday lives by improving their confidence with numbers. We are urging adults across the city who have historically struggled with numeracy to visit our website and explore the different levels of support that are available.”

Councillor Sarah Jane Colclough, cabinet member for Education and Anti-poverty said,

“We know that numeracy skills are really important, particularly at a time when families are trying to carefully manage their household budgets. We’re really pleased that Stoke on Trent College are working in partnership with us to help residents with their maths skills. Whether families want to be able to better help children with their homework, manage their money or develop key skills for their career, Stoke By Numbers can help.”