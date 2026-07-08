Street Food Craze Sparks School Jacket Potato Revival as Welsh Pupils Embrace ‘Ty Tatws’

THE humble jacket potato is enjoying an unlikely renaissance.

Fuelled by the social media success of viral street food sensations such as Spud Bros and a growing appetite for loaded baked potatoes made with local produce, one of Britain’s best-loved comfort foods is back in fashion – and Welsh schools are leading the way.

Across Rhondda Cynon Taf, a new concept called Ty Tatws is transforming secondary school dining, bringing contemporary branding, vibrant ‘Spud Stations’ and locally grown Welsh potatoes to school canteens.

The initiative is already proving a hit at Porth Community School, St John Baptist Church in Wales High School and Bryn Celynnog Comprehensive School, where pupils are embracing a fresh take on the traditional school dinner favourite.

Rachel Margetts, School Catering Dietitian for Rhondda Cynon Taf, says the concept has already changed the atmosphere around lunchtimes.

“We wanted to create something contemporary, affordable and genuinely exciting for young people, something that feels more like street food than traditional school dinners, while still delivering the healthiest possible option,” she said.

“The bright branding, the fresh toppings and the daily specials are making a real difference, and the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

Rachel added: “We started this journey ourselves, focusing on increasing the amount of Welsh produce across our menus, and then Larder Cymru came in to help us launch the concept. Their support has been incredible. Together, we’re building something that supports our pupils, local suppliers and the wider environment.”

Created to make healthy eating more appealing, Ty Tatws offers a rotating menu of toppings and daily specials. Alongside classics such as beans and cheese, pupils can choose heartier fillings including chilli and barbecue chicken, with vegetarian options available every day.

At the heart of the concept is a commitment to Welsh produce. Every potato is grown in Wales and supplied by AJ Carrington and Sons Ltd, helping reduce food miles, support local farmers and strengthen Welsh food supply chains.

While simple in concept, Ty Tatws reflects a broader shift in school catering, combining healthier eating with the convenience, presentation and excitement of the modern street food scene.

The project forms part of Rhondda Cynon Taf’s Taith Bwyd 2025-2030 Sustainable Food Strategy, which aims to improve school meals, strengthen local sourcing and reduce environmental impact.

It also builds on Larder Cymru’s wider Street Food Concept, launched earlier this year to introduce contemporary grab-and-go dining experiences into secondary schools across Wales.

Rather than expecting pupils to adapt to traditional canteen formats, the initiative has been designed around changing tastes and eating habits, offering nutritious meals that feel current, convenient and appealing without compromising on quality or nutritional standards.

David Wylie, Project Manager at Menter Môn, which delivers the Larder Cymru project, believes Ty Tatws demonstrates how everyday ingredients can be reinvented to encourage healthier choices.

“This is about making healthy choices easier for pupils. When they see something fresh, colourful and high quality, they’re much more likely to choose it,” he said.

“Ty Tatws shows how a simple Welsh product can become a strong street food offer while supporting local supply chains and Welsh farmers. It’s a straightforward idea, but one that can make a real difference.”

Councillor Sharon Rees, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Young People, added: “Ty Tatws is a fantastic example of how we can reimagine school meals to better reflect the tastes and expectations of our young people, while continuing to prioritise health, sustainability and local sourcing.

“By combining high-quality Welsh produce with a fresh, modern approach, we are making nutritious food more appealing and accessible. It is encouraging to see such a positive response from pupils, and this initiative demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting learner wellbeing.”

With the popularity of loaded jacket potatoes continuing to grow across high streets and social media, Ty Tatws is showing that the trend can work just as successfully in schools – celebrating Welsh produce, supporting local communities and proving that one of Britain’s oldest comfort foods still has plenty of life left in it.