Strength of Contribution to Skills Praised as South Hampshire College Group Celebrates First Ofsted Report

South Hampshire College Group has been recognised for its ‘strong contribution to meeting skills needs’, ‘highly knowledgeable teachers’ and for ‘raising the quality of education for learners and apprentices’, in the College Group’s first full Ofsted inspection since the merger of Eastleigh College, Fareham College and Southampton College in 2023. The College Group received an overall grade of ‘Good’, with all eight areas inspected also judged to be ‘Good’.

The inspection, which took place from 29 April to 2 May 2025, reviewed the organisation’s three colleges, in addition to its Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) and its Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC), both based at Lee-on-the-Solent. Special commendation was given to the College Group’s skills contribution, formed through a close working partnership with employers and stakeholders to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the region’s skills needs, and a commitment to adapting the college curriculum accordingly. The quality of teaching was also praised, along with the strategic sequencing of training programmes to enhance the learning experience. The benefits of this across all students were outlined in the report, with young students motivated to learn, adult students increasingly confident and empowered, and apprentices valuing the expert advice and training they receive. Students with high needs were also deemed to make successful progress in their academic, vocational and personal development.

Andrew Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of South Hampshire College Group, said:

“I’m delighted to see the hard work of students and colleagues at South Hampshire College Group recognised through this Ofsted report. The report’s positive endorsement of the good quality of education is a testament to the commitment of those who make South Hampshire College Group an amazing place to learn and work. I’m pleased the report recognises the strong contribution the college makes to meeting skills needs and the instrumental role the college plays in shaping and advancing local skills improvement planning. Our quality of education and our responsiveness to skills are what enables us to create better futures.”

Strong leadership was further singled out in the inspection report, with commendation given to the college’s ambitious investments in industry-standard resources through dedicated new Centres of Excellence, as well as a commitment to continuous improvement through strong internal training to upskill managers and staff.

Anoushka Ottley, Executive Director of Business and Partnerships at South Hampshire College Group, commented:

“We are proud to be recognised by Ofsted for making a strong contribution to skills. At South Hampshire College Group, we are firmly committed to addressing local, regional, and national skills priorities through strong partnerships our stakeholders. Our curriculum is closely aligned with the priorities set out in the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), ensuring we equip our students with industry-relevant knowledge, skills, and behaviours. Through our diverse training offer and collaborative projects, we are actively helping to reshape the skills landscape across the South Hampshire region, this progress wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support and engagement of our stakeholders, whose collaboration is vital to our shared success.”

Pete Joddrell, Group Principal and Ofsted nominee for South Hampshire College Group, commented:

“As a College Group we warmly welcome this report and are proud to be rated ‘Good’ in all eight judgement areas. The strength of teaching at the College Group and our students’ positive attitude and strong motivations to learn really shines through in this report, while our newly established Centres of Excellence are already making a huge impact on the learning experience. It’s fantastic to see how far we’ve already come as a College Group less than two years since merger, and we can’t wait to build upon these accomplishments and reach new successes in the years to come.”