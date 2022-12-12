Student gets to work on fashion shoot with Jude and Rafferty Law

A fashion graduate from Barking & Dagenham College was given the opportunity to do work experience on a fashion campaign featuring both Jude and Rafferty Law.

Maisie Stone, 19, from Dagenham was offered the chance by LBBD Film to work as a marshal on the shoot, which was filmed at the Civic Centre in Dagenham when she was still studying at the College.

The shoot was for the new Brioni fall/winter campaign, and stars father and son duo, Jude and Rafferty Law. The filming took place in June and was kept under wraps until the campaign went live last week.

Maisie said:

“It was a great experience, they trained me well from the first minute I stepped onto the set. They showed me around and made me feel welcome. This gave me more experience in the fashion field to observe how a real-life photoshoot was run and I felt like this gave me experience for future jobs and was great to discuss during my university interview. Overall, they made me feel really welcome and I learnt a lot especially how being a runner works!”

Maisie is keen to pursue a career in fashion, and having graduated from the College, is now on her first year of a fashion and design course at Ravensborne University.

Lisa Dee, Head of Film for London Borough of Barking and Dagenham added:

“It was brilliant having Maisie on set for the day, she did herself, the college and us very proud. The production team were super pleased with her professional approach and willingness to get stuck in and learn. On the day, Maisie would have picked a host of new skills that she can take forward in the future, and it would have also provided her with a flavour of what working on a fast paced, high-end fashion commercial entails. This all forms part of our Film Barking and Dagenham – Make It Here programme development work, matching opportunities between the screen industry and our local community within Barking and Dagenham, which we are continuing to grow”.

The full commercial can be seen here.

Published in